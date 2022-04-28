The release of General Practitioner 2 is finally here!

I'm so excited to show off this game that has long been in development.

You can now take on the role as either Andrew or Julie, doctors siblings who have lived separately for years but are working together again at their family practice after their aunt passed away --with all sorts of other surprises along the way too including some old favorites from GP1 (you know what I'm talking about, don't you?)

The game will have a variety of different scenes and options to explore, all while staying at home with your sibling or going out for work.

You can find a guide on the "Guides" section of the Steam forum to know where to find each character during the day.

You can peek into their room when they're sleeping so that you don't miss anything important; talk about what's on everyone else’s minds (including yourself) in the living area as well! If things aren't quite perfect between two people yet - there are still plenty more events waiting just around each corner…

The clinic is a hub for all your character's needs, with three different medical examinations that can happen in any order and multiple paths on each path.

You'll unlock these events by returning to the same place or visiting it again; they include an introductory exam played out between two characters ( unfolds differently depending who you choose) as well as other plot-driven scenes like interviews conducted by nurses at this location - if successful during recruitment event Jane becomes one of their friends!

The codex is a guide for those who want more information about the game's lore, including character profiles and patient details. It still has some aspects that are under development so please be aware of this when reading through it or using its features!

Please provide your envaluable feedback on the game and how to improve it! I hope you're going to enjoy this!