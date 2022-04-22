Train Sim World 2 Update Notes - 22nd April 2022 (horseshoe Curve)

Share · View all patches · Build 8596856 · Last edited 22 April 2022 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello folks - today we're bringing you an update to Horseshoe Curve, addressing some issues with Scenarios, Long Trains tutorial, Save Games being unavailable, inaccessible collectibles - and more.

Note: The Save Game update is a Core update, but will only affect Horseshoe Curve and Harlem Line.

Please find the full list below.

Headliners:

Fixed an air leak in the train set-up in the Long Trains introduction that was causing the brake charging process to take longer than it should.

Tweaked loco formation used in Scenarios 2 (‘Honk for the Camera’), and 4 (‘Complication at Cresson’), in order to resolve reported issues.

Made inaccessible poster collectible outside of Altoona Station accessible.

Fixed an issue whereby some Horseshoe Curve and Harlem Line Save Games were not available (this is a Core update).

Other improvements:

Removed BethGon II from appearing in Scenario Planner as driveable.

Improved time of day and scenery in route introduction.

Fixed issue with rear pressure failing to display correctly in the ES44AC locomotive cab

Fixed issue of overgrown grass covering the track near Johnstown

Rescaled the helter-skelter ride found in the Dovetail Live Mastery reward scene

Fixed the missing name in Chapter 3 of Journey Mode

Adjusted shipping container colours on the double stack trains to more accurately depict domestic cargo flows

Fixed non-functional level crossings at Cresson Arch and Altoona Brickyard

The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam, EPIC Game Store, or their console for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.