

Good news, Mercs!

Update 0.4.3.0 update is available for your playing pleasure! For this balance update, we worked on weapon and armor balance, improving time-to-kill, and bridging the power gap between new and seasoned players.

Time-to-Kill

We want to improve the possibility to play both tactically and reactively in Nine to Five. When a player dies too easily, it is hard to make innovative gameplay, as mistakes are punished easily.

With a longer TTK, we want to provide players with access to more options in any scenario, thus promoting a more tactical approach. To achieve this, we are adjusting the time to kill through weapon, item, and armor balance changes.

Weapons

Weapon feel

Previously, not every weapon had a unique purpose and feeling to them, and some weapons were more of a “can do it all”. This resulted in a couple of weapons being left alone in their lockers, while others were getting worn out on the field.

With this patch, we want to give each weapon a more personal and niche feeling, where each weapon will shine in its area of expertise and provide a fun and unique playstyle.

Hip fire

Close quarters combat should feel exciting, fun, and snappy. But currently, we feel that situations where you were reliant on hip fire often resulted in most of the bullets going randomly. Therefore, we improved the general hip fire accuracy of our weapons. This way, you can reliantly fire away from the hip in close combat scenarios.

Weapon balance changes

All the weapons have received a hip fire accuracy buff.

All the weapon changes listed are based on the default weapons, as we have made significant changes to the weapon codes and their impact, the maximum weapon stats will be different. (More on this in the next section)

Weapons

Assault Rifles

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

ML-CR

Damage reduced from 42 to 37

Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.6 to x1.35

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Old Patchy

Rate of fire reduced from 340 to 300

Damage reduced from 67 to 54

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Preacher

Improved crosshair recovery

Rate of fire reduced from 300 to 250

Damage reduced from 75 to 67

Minimum damage reduced from 45 to 40

Optimal range increased from 40m to 42m

Maximum range reduced from 57m to 56m

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

SMG’s

SMG’s received additional accuracy buffs on top of the weapon wide hip fire accuracy buff.

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Lead lover

Significant hip fire accuracy improvement

Significant accuracy while moving improvement

Rate of fire reduced from 1020 to 800

Damage reduced from 33 to 27

Minimum damage increased from 13 to 16

Optimal range reduced from 15m to 13m

Maximum range reduced from 35m to 22m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

ML-PDW9

Significant hip fire accuracy improvement

Significant accuracy while moving improvement

Rate of fire reduced from 861 to 640

Damage reduced from 36 to 30

Minimum damage increased from 14 to 19

Range reduced by 10%

Optimal range reduced from 17m to 15m

Maximum range reduced from 37m to 25m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Lurker

Improved hip fire accuracy

Improved accuracy while crouching

Rate of fire reduced from 660 to 540

Damage reduced from 46 to 40

Minimum damage increased from 19 to 25

Optimal range reduced from 22m to 15m

Maximum range reduced from 42m to 24m

Magazine capacity increased from 16 to 22

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Canary

Improved hip fire accuracy

Improved accuracy while crouching

Rate of fire decreased from 650 to 400

Damage reduced from 47 to 45

Minimum damage increased from 17 to 25

Optimal range reduced from 18m to 15m

Maximum range increased from 38m to 24m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

ML-SMG 40

Slightly improved hip fire accuracy

Improved accuracy while crouching

Rate of fire reduced from 720 to 585

Damage reduced from 38 to 34

Minimum damage increased from 15 to 20

Maximum range reduced from 30m to 27m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Mad Dog

Improved accuracy while crouching

Rate of fire reduced from 744 to 520

Damage reduced from 43 to 38

Minimum damage increased from 16.5 to 27

Optimal range reduced from 20m to 17m

Maximum range reduced from 40m to 26m

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Shotguns

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

ML-TACSG

Improved accuracy while moving

Improved pellet spread

Rate of fire reduced from 85 to 80

Damage per pellet increased from 14 to 16

Minimum damage per pellet reduced from 9 to 7

Optimal range increased from 12m to 18m

Maximum range from 19m to 26m

Magazine capacity increased from 4 to 5

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Chancellor

Improved accuracy while moving

Improved pellet spread

Rate of fire increased from 85 to 150

Damage per pellet reduced from 18 to 13

Minimum damage decreased from 11 to 9

Optimal range increased from 16m to 25m

Maximum range increased from 23m to 27m

Magazine capacity increased from 5 to 8

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Gambler

Improved pellet spread

Rate of fire increased from 70 to 90

Pellet per shot increased from 10 to 11

Headshot multiplier increased form x1 to x1.1

Damage per pellet reduced from 25 to 21

Optimal range increased from 20m to 32m

Maximum range increased from 30m to 35m

Magazine capacity increased from 5 to 7

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Sniper rifles

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

ML-BA308

Headshot multiplier increased from x1.35 to x1.4

Slightly reduced sway recovery

Minimum damage reduced from 140 to 130

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Mile High

Rate of fire reduced from 60m to 50m

Damage reduced from 127 to 125

Minimum damage reduced from 89 to 70

Headshot multiplier reduced from x1.35 to x1.1

Damage to objects reduced from 150 to 125

Optimal range increased from 50m to 55m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Viceroy

Rate of fire increased from 45 to 72

Headshot multiplier increased from x1.15 to x1.35

Improved hip fire

Damage reduced from 143 to 109

Minimum damage reduced from 85 to 70

Optimal range reduced from 55m to 15m

Maximum range reduced from 75m to 37m

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

LMG

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

ML-LMG

Rate of fire reduced from 624 to 510

Recoil reduced while crouching

Damage reduced from 55 to 41

Minimum damage reduced from 27 to 25

Optimal range reduced from 30m to 20m

Maximum range reduced from 60m to 40m

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Secondary

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

ML-9CP

Rate of Fire increased from 204 to 280

Damage increased from 38 to 40

Maximum range reduced from 38m to 33m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Mister Nine

Rate of fire increased from 320 to 325

Damage reduced from 40 to 38

Maximum range reduced from 38.5m to 27m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

ML-TAC SK heavy

Improved hip fire accuracy

Rate of fire reduced from 450 to 390

Minimum damage reduced from 40 to 33

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Tiny Tim

Rate of fire reduced from 340 to 300

Optimal range reduced from 16m to 15m

Maximum range reduced from 36m to 24m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

The Butler

Rate if fure redyced fril 700 to 600

Minimum damage reduced from 25 to 19

Maximum range reduced from 39m to 26m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

The Cardinal

Improved pellet spread

Rate of fire decreased from 65 to 55

Pellets per shot increased from 8 to 9

Damage to Objects reduced from 20 to 15

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

The Imperator

Rate of fire reduced from 130 to 120

Minimum damage increased from 52 to 57

Maximum range decreased from 50m to 35m

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Old Salty

Rate of fire increased from 70 to 90

Damage per pellet reduced from 16 to 10

Minimum damage reduced from 9.6 to 5

Optimal range increased from 7.5m to 8m

Maximum range reduced from 20.5m to 13m

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Old vs New players

When testing out new weapons or when you're simply a new player, your weapons will be fairly basic and have little upgrades available. Meanwhile, you’re potentially opposing very decked out weapons. This can result in situations where the more default weapons don’t stand much of a chance.

We want to keep weapon progression, both with attachments and weapon codes in the game as a means of, well, progression! But the way that the codes will affect the weapons will be changed.

Currently, weapon codes heavily alter a variety of stats that directly impact the TTK, for example the rate of fire and the minimum damage per bullet. We want to minimize the gap affecting power of the weapons during 1v1 (TTK) situation, but still give you an opportunity to improve your weapon which will help you perform better in prolonged fights and further down the round. The weapon codes will now focus less on rate of fire and damage numbers but more on the Quality-of-life stats and making the weapons easier to use, for example by faster aim speed, better hip stability, increased magazine capacity, reload speed etc.

Armors

The armor values were not always as important, and therefore it was common for players to pick an armor that would suit their general playstyle based on the available items, disregarding if they are attacking or defending, nor think about the effectiveness of the armor value.

Our goal is to make sure that there is a reason to choose which armor to use, with different scenarios preferring different armor sets. Sometimes you might want to opt for a light armor with more items, while at other times you might want to opt for pure, raw armor values.

Armor Balance

[table equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Junkyard Dog "Sheet Metal"

Armor 105 -> 85

A.S.S. slots 1 -> 2

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Junkyard Dog "Full Metal"

Armor 125 -> 120

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Junkyard Dog "Steel Your Face"

Armor 145 -> 160

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Level IIIA ML1

Armor 95 -> 120

A.S.S. slots 2 -> 3

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Level IIIA ML2

Armor 105 -> 145

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Level IIIA ML3

Armor 120 -> 160

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Sneak and Peek "Trapper"

Armor 100 -> 120

A.S.S. slots 2 -> 3

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Tac 10 Fitz Roy

Armor 100 -> 120

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Tac 10 Cerro Torre

Armor 125 -> 160

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

The Mohave "Death Adder"

Armor 100 -> 120

A.S.S. slots 2 -> 3

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]

Hellspawn "The Shadow"



Armor 75 -> 120

A.S.S. slots 3 -> 2

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Hellspawn "The Revenant"

Armor 90 -> 145

A.S.S. slots 3 -> 2

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Hellspawn "The Wraith"

Armor 105 -> 160

A.S.S. slots 2 -> 1

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Mr. Mayhem "Casual"

Armor 75 -> 120

A.S.S. slots 3 -> 2

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Mr. Mayhem "Smart Casual"

Armor 90 -> 145

A.S.S. slots 3 -> 2

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Mr. Mayhem "Business"

Armor 105 -> 145

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Santa's Helper "Vixen"

Armor 80 -> 120

A.S.S. slots 3 -> 2

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Santa's Helper "Blitzen"

Armor 105 -> 145

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Santa's Helper "Rudolph"

Armor 115 -> 160

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Downforcer

Armor 110 -> 145

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Dr. Delirium "Kook"

Armor 100 -> 145

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Dr. Delirium "Psycho"

Armor 120 -> 200

A.S.S. slots 1 -> 0

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Aphelion "Ceres"

Armor 105 -> 85

A.S.S. slots 1 -> 2

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Aphelion "Juno"

Armor 125 -> 120

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]

Aphelion "Vesta"

Armor 145 -> 160

A.S.S. slots 1 -> 0

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Items

We want to make it fun to both defend and siege objectives. Certain items can sometimes tilt the favor towards one or the other. With these changes we want to encourage and empower the attacking side.

A laser trip mine killing you from full health, isn’t always a fun experience. And thermal pulse detectors tracking you wherever you go can feel a bit harsh, therefore we are easing up on them.

We’re making some adjustments to 2 of our popular items,

Laser trip mine

Explosion damage reduced from 250 to 120

Explosion radius slightly reduced

Laser detection range slightly reduced

Thermal pulse detector

Detection range reduced by 20%

Quantity carried reduced from 3 to 2

