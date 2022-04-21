Weekly Update 316: FOR THE MEMES!

Greetings, Warriors!

This week, as it was a little shorter due to the Easter holiday, and the team is currently working on bigger features and changes requiring more time to be delivered, the person responsible for creating changelogs (Daim waving from afar) decided to take a slightly different approach to the task. This week, we’d like to share with you some of our community work and invite you to join our socials, Discord, and help the game to grow. We have so much fun content, and we have very talented creators, so we want to dedicate today's changelog to their contribution.

Of course, as always we are introducing some fixes and improvements to various game systems, among others – issues with new “No entry for horses” Bastion rules, User interface, and players and NPCs animations!

And now: FOR THE MEMES! To battle!

_Disclaimer: We will not use any MitchornTorborn memes in this changelog, you are safe to scroll down.



If you see your screenshot, meme, or video in today's changelog – please contact Daimon Frey#5854 on our official Discord – it is harder to track your IGN nicknames from Discord, so this time it would be much easier if you could simply apply for the reward. Thanks in advance!

Gloria Victis Continuous Video Contest

We’ll start with an every-two-weeks video contest. We are watching videos on the #media-streamers channel on our Discord and observing other players' reactions. This time, one of the contributors swept the competition with a greatly edited video, and we were happy to boost this reach a little on our social media, along with rewarding him with 2000 Ambers! This man deserves your subs, likes, and comments, so if you haven’t had the chance to see his production: go send some love and help Komodor’s Youtube channel to grow!

Additionally, we would like to highlight two more videos. Both are kind-of reviews from the perspective of relatively new players, and we are very glad to hear their constructive and positive feedback! Both of you – Bushman and CpnCrunch, are receiving 1000 Ambers, and coverage on our Socials! As also announced everyone who left a comment under Komodor’s video is receiving some ambers for their help. Rewards should be distributed in the closest 48 hours. Don't miss the opportunity next time!

Intermission:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/opdvnGfUQZk

Midland warriors rushing to join Gloria Victis's official Discord server.

Gloria Victis Marketing

As we are getting closer to the release of Gloria Victis MMO and leaving Early Access, we are starting to focus more on marketing and spreading awareness about our game. It is quite a hard job to do with a very limited budget, so any organic retweets, reposts, or sharing ingame content in your spaces is a great help. If you have something worth showing our community or other people that may be interested, @ us on socials, post it on our Discord, or send it to our mods directly. We will be happy to share your memes, shorts, and artwork with our community!



I lied, this is actually Mitch's meme.

Intermission:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GphqoR7gx7g

Our Archer girl! <3

We need to get some more of such shorts, as we are about to start a GV Tik Tok account. This is one of the best marketing platforms around now, and it would be awesome if you could help us to fill it with awesomeness!

Why is it worth joining our Discord?

Because this is the best place to meet other players, talk with developers, and find interesting and engaging discussions about stuff related to our game! Just recently, we rewarded one of the most active community members with a unique rank on discord.

We have constructive topics, and channels where you can share your stuff and your suggestions, discuss your character build, find a guild, find a friend or laugh your ass off watching some fun videos or memes.

By the way, Neqster created a horse spawn map and posted it on our Discord. Now you can find a mount much easier! We have placed it on our official wiki too, so thanks, Neqs, for your work! https://i.imgur.com/cs9Arg7.jpg

Changelog v.0.9.9.3.6 Beta

Animations improvements

– Introducing further iteration of the AI movement, they should snap less and their movement is much more fluid.

– Improved all block animations.

– Polished animation details for proxy players and AI opponents, they now properly use “center pose”, which triggers while running without combat mode on.

– Polished animations for proxy players, they now properly mix animations of holding attack with two-handed weapons or blocking with them, so the idle movement of the weapon will be now much better anchored to both hands.

Quality of life improvements

– The second iteration of the UI notifications system - added interactive boxes under the minimap.

Fixes

– Fixed the issues with players' visibility of skins and Coat of Arms after logging between servers, including transfers to VoD tournaments and back.

– Fixed the issue where Lordly Heaven and Hordun Temple logisticians were incorrectly detecting which flag they belong to.

– Fixed the issue causing the anti-horse Keep collider to stop incoming arrows.

– Fixed an edge case issue where players were able to get inside the bastion while mounted.

– Fixed the issue where players were not able to summon the mount outside of the Bastion.

Welp, that was fun. We should do it more often. 🙃

Be sure to join our official Discord server. Click the banner below!