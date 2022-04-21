Update on April 21st

Major updates:

Luck system adjustment: Luck is adjusted from the single character with the highest value to the sum of the luck of the heroes in the formation. The quick jump buttons in battle have been updated: the [Map] button has added a shortcut entry for [Crazy] and [Secret Treasure], and the [Task] button has added a shortcut entry for [Notebook]. Modification of the decomposition system: there is a chance to drop various transformation stone fragments during decomposition, and the rarity of the stone changes according to the quality of the equipment Adding stones will not add more affixes than the upper limit of the equipment itself (the higher the rank of the equipment, the more affixes that can be added) Modification of equipment enhancement system effect:

From strengthening to increase attack power (weapon) and HP (armor), modify it to amplify the initial attributes of equipment (all white attributes)

Enhancement level increases initial attribute by 1% per level

The upper limit of the enhancement level is determined by the quality of the equipment

The materials required for equipment decomposition and enhancement have been adjusted to [Alchemy Dust] (other materials will be handled separately)

Decomposing enhanced equipment will return the alchemy dust of the corresponding level Optimization and adjustment:

Forged armaments are reduced by the multiplier of the Luck bonus.

The order of the armor list in the Black Guard information interface has been modified. Now it will be sorted according to wearable, combat power rating, and rank.

Legendary equipment exclusive attributes have a special display

A second confirmation has been added when the promotion of the Black Guard of the Great Sanctuary consumes the S-rank Black Guard.

Unopened blackstone holes are visible by default

Optimize the display of front line information in the support interface Equipment update

【Add Belt Skill】

Iron Casting Girdle Ominous Wraith's Combat Skill: The damage of [Cold Curse] is increased by 10%-20%

Dragon Scale Waist Ring Pure Slime's Combat Skill: [Split Strike] increases the chance of summoning a small slime by 10%-20%

Wolf's Waist Wrap Ranger's Combat Skill: [Tracking Arrow]'s damage is increased by 10%-20%

Hunter's Belt: Eye of the Forest's Combat Skill: [Penetrating Arrow] deals 10%-20% more damage

Vampire Belt The combat skills of the fairy spirits in the secret realm: The damage caused by the goblins summoned by [Fairy Helper] increases by 10%-20%

Fire Protection Belt Arson Fairy's Combat Skill: [Fireball] increases damage by 10%-20%

Blessed Belt Reaper of Souls combat skill: [Cold Harvest] deals 10%-20% more damage

Spiked waist armor The combat skills of foreign merchants: The recovery effect and damage caused by [Saving the Dead and Helping the Dangerous] are increased by 10%-20%

Warthief's Girdle Constructed Guard's Combat Skill: The shield value applied by [Energy Flow Barrier] increases by 10%-20%

Lion's waist ring General Lieyang's combat skills: [Dash] damage increased by 10%-20%

Snake around the belt, the witch of pleasure's combat skills: [Exploding Fireball] increases the damage caused by 10%-20%

Lord Protector's Waist Armor Grey Mage's Combat Skill: [Arcane Aid] increases attack speed by 5%-10%

Golden Waistguard Shadow of the Night's Combat Skill: [Night Attack] increases the damage caused by 10%-20%

Belt of the Bone: The Cursed King's Combat Skill: [Return from the Underworld] increases the damage dealt by 10%-20%

Blood Eye Girdle The combat skill of the Demon Sealing Claw: [Arc Shattered Shadow] deals 10%-20% more damage

Girdle of Thorns - Combat Skill of Rose of the Deep Garden: The recovery effect of [Vigor Rhythm] is increased by 10%-20%

【New Ring Skill】

Chaos Ring Twin Shield's nirvana: [Overload Shield Strike] increases damage by 10%-20%.

Bone Wood Spirit Ring The nirvana of the ominous spirit: [Cold into the bone] damage increased by 10%-20%

Rock Ring Pure Slime's nirvana: [Elastic Crash] increases damage by 10%-20%

Oath Ring The nirvana of the Imperial Sword: [Holy Light Nova] increases the damage caused by 10%-20%

Bleeding Law Ring Ranger's nirvana: [Arrow like a star shower] increases the damage caused by 10%-20%

Ring of Crystal Mine: Eye of the Forest's nirvana: [Storm Shot] deals 10%-20% more damage

Horns Wrench - Arson Fairy's nirvana: [Group Detonation] increases damage by 10%-20%

Moon Hidden Ring Reaper of Soul's nirvana: [Scythe Raid] damage increased by 10%-20%

Ring of Thunder: The nirvana of foreign merchants: [Magic Blast] increases the damage caused by 10%-20%

Sun Ring The Witches of Pleasure's nirvana: [Infernal Rising] deals 10%-20% more damage

Iron Wall Fingers Grey-robed Mage's nirvana: The shield value of [Repulsive Barrier] is increased by 10%-20%

Ring of Thorns: The nirvana of the princess of the north: [Permafrost Domain] deals 10%-20% more damage

Devil's Finger: Shadow of the Night's nirvana: [Dance of the Night] deals 10%-20% more damage

Skull Chain Ring The Cursed King's nirvana: [Sword of the Decaying Kingship] deals 10%-20% more damage

Starstone Ring: Rose's nirvana: [Life Blossom] increases the recovery effect by 10%-20%

Shining Stone Ring Frozen Heart's nirvana: [Frost Rain] deals 10%-20% more damage