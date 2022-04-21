Update 0.7 is now live!

Hello everyone!

I’m excited to announce our latest update is now live! This time, the team has been focusing on using feedback from the community to refine our existing mechanics and improve the overall gameplay experience. We’ve added a couple of new features to the game, too! Check out our Dev Update video below to get a closer look at some of the changes we’ve made.

Updated Character Models

Employees and customers have been revamped and updated to boost the game visuals up to the next level!

New Customer Types

Players will now see a wide range of groups coming through their restaurant doors. Not only will these groups share visual similarities, but they’ll have common traits and food preferences, too!

Mood Mechanics

Customer patience and Employee stress will now be called ‘mood’. Mood increases as a result of positive thoughts and decreases with negative ones. Don’t forget to check the thoughts recap to better understand your customers and employees!

Special Recipe Tags

Combining specific ingredients and cooking actions will now apply a ‘special tag’ to a recipe. Based on things like cuisine and healthiness, players will have to experiment with their recipes in order to discover these additional tags.

New Traits

There are 18 new traits for you to explore! From ‘Flatulent’ and ‘Stone Cold’, to ‘Big Bladder’ and ‘Chatty’, it’s up to you to discover what effects these new traits will have on restaurant life.

Revised Tutorial & QOL Updates

We’ve updated the tutorial and added advisory notifications, so you’ll have all the info you need to be on your way. We’ve also made some overall UI improvements that will streamline certain gameplay aspects.

As always, we’d love to hear your feedback! Feel free to stop by our Twitter and Discord channels to share your thoughts, screenshots and recipes.

Alex Mochi

Founder & Lead Designer – Dapper Penguin Studios.