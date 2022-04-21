Early Access Out NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everybody,

This is it: Terraformers is now available in Early Access!

Explore the Red Planet. Develop new cities. Terraform with ambitious projects.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1244800/Terraformers/

Once again, thank you so much for playing the prologue and supporting us!

We hope you will like this game as much as we have enjoyed working on it!

If you want to follow us in this crazy adventure and share your feedback with us, join our Discord server if you haven't yet!

Have fun!

-Asteroid Lab & Goblinz Publishing