 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Terraformers update for 21 April 2022

Early Access Out NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8596475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everybody,

This is it: Terraformers is now available in Early Access!

Explore the Red Planet. Develop new cities. Terraform with ambitious projects.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1244800/Terraformers/

Once again, thank you so much for playing the prologue and supporting us!
We hope you will like this game as much as we have enjoyed working on it!

If you want to follow us in this crazy adventure and share your feedback with us, join our Discord server if you haven't yet!

Have fun!
-Asteroid Lab & Goblinz Publishing

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.