Starbase update for 21 April 2022

Station Siege, Player Council & More

Starbase update for 21 April 2022 · Build 8596190

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, it's time for another Starbase Developer Vlog!

The developer vlogs are a series of videos where we'll talk about news regarding Starbase's development, upcoming features, community creations as well as any other topics that the community wants us to discuss.

In this video we're discussing Station Siege being added to the Public Test Universe, the creation of the Player Council, and more.
[previewyoutube=vcB2EGd1clw;full] ]

