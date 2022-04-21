Station Siege, Player Council & More

Share · View all patches · Build 8596190 · Last edited 21 April 2022 – 09:26:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, it's time for another Starbase Developer Vlog!

The developer vlogs are a series of videos where we'll talk about news regarding Starbase's development, upcoming features, community creations as well as any other topics that the community wants us to discuss.

In this video we're discussing Station Siege being added to the Public Test Universe, the creation of the Player Council, and more.

[previewyoutube=vcB2EGd1clw;full] ]

Join the discussion on the official [Starbase Discord.](discord.gg/starbase)

And don't forget to wishlist Starbase on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/454120/Starbase/