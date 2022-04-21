Patch notes Ver.1.3.3

Ver.1.3.3 has been released.

It will be downloaded and applied before your game launches.

Ver.1.3.3

・Added the option to display player aliases from the settings menu.

・Added a button to change the cursor avatar on the profile menu.

・Player color is now reflected on the result screen.

・The Moriarty tutorial which was previously only available the first time you played can now be selected.

・Increased how long the text is displayed in Training Mode and the time limit has also increased.

・Added a place for displayed usable pings and stamps

・Searchable spots known to contain food are now displayed with a food icon.

・Fixed an environment bug that occurred when using medicine

・Fixed an issue that sometimes occurred when tallying points on the result screen.

・Other minor bug fixes.