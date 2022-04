Ok here's probably the last of the little fixes--I fixed an obscure bug where the title screen music wasn't using the mixer settings in the game. So if you muted the sound and backed out to the menu you'd get full blast title screen music. Now the title screen uses the mixer settings from the main game.

For some reason though, prefs are getting reset with new versions and I'm not sure why. So sorry for the annoyance but I'll look at that next.