Retirement Simulator EA Roadmap Announcement

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support for Retirement Simulator!

Based on some major issues that you guys have pointed out, we will make some optimization and updates during the EA stage:

Add a multi-ending system in the game ending part. Different endings will be triggered based on your character attributes, your relationship with NPCs, the accomplishment of your wish route tasks, and other factors.

Increase game playability and allow players a higher degree of freedom in terms of attribute development.

Optimize the playability of the NPC section, including the integration of the reward system, unique stories, and various events.

Optimize how the main storyline is triggered, better combine the main storyline with branch storylines, and adjust the frequency of events.

Improve the community construction section, provide more playability and optimize the current attribute value settings.

Allow players who do not like card battles to skip the card battle and finish the event in some certain method.

Please note that the current EA version only contains the gameplay from the perspective of the male protagonist. In the official version, the game will allow players to play as a female protagonist and enjoy a complete set of new gameplay, including but not limited to:

A main storyline which is completely different from that of the male protagonist Mr. Fang;

Various stories, decision-making events, dialogue designs exclusive to the female protagonist;

Exclusive activities, work and college curriculum for seniors;

Special NPCs and their corresponding background stories, as well as a brand new network of character relationships different from that in the current male protagonist version;

Other unique gameplay exclusive to the female protagonist.

Thank you again for your support and we will bring you more new content in our next update.

Feel free to provide us with your feedback and suggestions in the Steam Discussions or contact us at retire@doublethink.wang!