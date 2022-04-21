Changes to the Pearl Abyss Terms of Service

Thank you for your continued love and support of Shadow Arena.

In order to safely manage our Players’ valuable personal information, we are making amendments to the Pearl Abyss Terms of Service.

Please refer below for specific details.

■ Pearl Abyss Terms of Service Amendments

- Subject for Amendment: Pearl Abyss Terms of Service

- Effective Date: May 25, 2020 (Wed)

- Primary Amendments

Article no. 4 was changed and article no. 5 was added to "Registration Procedure."

The level of restriction on uploading indecent posts on the official website was changed on "Posting Regulation."

If you do not reject the amended Pearl Abyss Terms of Service by the effective date of May 25, 2022 (Wed), you will be deemed as consenting to all changes.

If you wish to express your refusal to the amendments of the Pearl Abyss Terms of Service, please apply for “account deletion” or submit your appeal to our [ [ Support** ]**](https://support.pearlabyss.com/Support/Start). Please note that account deletion will result in deletion of all your Heroes, Items and other game data, and any deleted data will not be recoverable.

If you have any questions of concerns related to the Terms of Services, please contact us via [[Support**]**](https://support.pearlabyss.com/Support/Start).

Thank you.