Patch 2.3.1 is now online!

Changes:

• Akasha - increased Blade Dance dash power by 10%

• Sheet-Man - now Hook can fly through the windows of Closable doors

• Whoopee Cushion - now Whoopee Cushion will no longer be offered to pick at the beginning of a match

• Various sound updates

• Anti-cheat update

Fixes:

• Impostor - fixed that if while putting a Survivor in a Hypnochair the player went to the pause menu, then after putting the Survivor in the Hypnochair they would completely lose control

• Sheet-Man - fixed Hook being able to pull a Survivor or a prop through closed Closable Doors

• Sheet-Man - fixed Sheet-Man stunning himself while pulling a large prop with Hook

• Chains - fixed that if the player quickly pressed F (to use Chains) while putting a Survivor in a Hypnochair for the third time, the Survivor did not die and remained on the Hypnochair for the duration of the Chains effect

• Props - fixed some props not allowing to turn back to a Survivor when lying flat

• Props - fixed large props getting stuck in Closable Doors while straightening up

• Yellow Jar / Jar of Glue - fixed that if thrown while turning into a prop they would not be removed from the inventory

• Propmachine - fixed that if a player started repairing a Propmachine and then went to the pause menu, the repair continued without any action on the player's side

• Closable Doors - fixed Closable Doors windows not breaking upon being hit by a Killer or coming to a contact with any projectiles thrown by Killers

• House - removed the mannequin props

• School - fixed that props could fall through the bleachers in the gym

• UI Main Menu - fixed that after leaving a team while searching for a game, it would still be shown that the game is being searched

• UI MVP - fixed MVP screen being displayed incorrectly if a player got stuck somewhere at the end of a match

• Minor map fixes