Patch 2.3.1 is now online!
Changes:
• Akasha - increased Blade Dance dash power by 10%
• Sheet-Man - now Hook can fly through the windows of Closable doors
• Whoopee Cushion - now Whoopee Cushion will no longer be offered to pick at the beginning of a match
• Various sound updates
• Anti-cheat update
Fixes:
• Impostor - fixed that if while putting a Survivor in a Hypnochair the player went to the pause menu, then after putting the Survivor in the Hypnochair they would completely lose control
• Sheet-Man - fixed Hook being able to pull a Survivor or a prop through closed Closable Doors
• Sheet-Man - fixed Sheet-Man stunning himself while pulling a large prop with Hook
• Chains - fixed that if the player quickly pressed F (to use Chains) while putting a Survivor in a Hypnochair for the third time, the Survivor did not die and remained on the Hypnochair for the duration of the Chains effect
• Props - fixed some props not allowing to turn back to a Survivor when lying flat
• Props - fixed large props getting stuck in Closable Doors while straightening up
• Yellow Jar / Jar of Glue - fixed that if thrown while turning into a prop they would not be removed from the inventory
• Propmachine - fixed that if a player started repairing a Propmachine and then went to the pause menu, the repair continued without any action on the player's side
• Closable Doors - fixed Closable Doors windows not breaking upon being hit by a Killer or coming to a contact with any projectiles thrown by Killers
• House - removed the mannequin props
• School - fixed that props could fall through the bleachers in the gym
• UI Main Menu - fixed that after leaving a team while searching for a game, it would still be shown that the game is being searched
• UI MVP - fixed MVP screen being displayed incorrectly if a player got stuck somewhere at the end of a match
• Minor map fixes
Changed files in this update