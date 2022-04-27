 Skip to content

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition update for 27 April 2022

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 61321

Come dive into to another fun-filled release with updates, balance changes, bug fixes PLUS an all new DLC for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition!

We’re excited to introduce Dynasties of India with brand new campaigns, three unique civilizations, and so much more! Explore the epic moments of history and take a quick look at some of the changes coming with the upcoming update:

  • Dynasties of India Expansion!
  • Three new civilizations – each including new unique units and technologies
  • Three new campaigns spanning across India
  • 23 new achievements
  • Dynasties of India event!
  • A huge list of fixes based on your feedback!

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

---```

◆ UPDATE 61321 ◆


### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
🤍April 28 through May 12🤍


_Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_ is celebrating the exciting release of _Dynasties of India_!

Gear up and come join in – we are bringing you a new set of challenges! Grab the nearest armored elephants for battle – you won’t want to miss out on all the fun with the newest DLC!

[table equalcells=1][tr]  
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/b0775b39ca5b653d70deeefa04f94d886e13cb1a.png)[/td]  
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/ccbbc69f0264f1e7693ace6ba4cc9ed3dcad5f70.png)[/td]  
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/2f8612f4a847ae6f187b99150ed257bf26f31421.png)[/td]  
[/tr][/table]

### New Rewards!

**Starting April 28th through May 12th**, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

[table]  
[tr]  
[td]Day ~[/td]  
[td]🎯 **Sign into Xbox Live.**  
🏆 Unlocks the new campaign characters profile icon.  
💾 ***Required* if you want to save any rewards unlocked during the event!**[/td]  
[/tr]  
[/table]  
Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days:

[table]  
[tr]  
[td]Day 1[/td]  
[td]🔒 **Play a match as the Hindustani, Gurjaras, Dravidians or Bengalis.**  
🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod where Mounted units leave fire footsteps in the snow terrain.[/td]  
[/tr][tr]  
[td]Day 2[/td]  
[td]🔒 **Train 20 Camel Rider line units in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.**  
🏆 Unlocks a profile icon of an Imperial Camel wearing a Mughal helmet.[/td]  
[/tr][tr]  
[td]Day 3[/td]  
[td]🔒 **Train 30 Armored Elephants in any number of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.**  
🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod which grants Battle Elephants a menacing customization.[/td]  
[/tr][tr]  
[td]Day 4[/td]  
[td]🔒 **Train 40 Indian Elite Unique Units in any number of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.**  
🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod to decorate your Town Center with an “Elephant acrobatics” statue of three elephants balancing on top of each other.[/td]  
[/tr][tr]  
[td]Day 5[/td]  
[td]🔒 **Raze 30 buildings with Armored Elephants.**  
🏆 Unlocks a profile icon of an Angry Siege Elephant with burning buildings behind him.[/td]  
[/tr]  
[/table]

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

> **This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!**

>   
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**  
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).

