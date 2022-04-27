Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 61321

Come dive into to another fun-filled release with updates, balance changes, bug fixes PLUS an all new DLC for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition!

We’re excited to introduce Dynasties of India with brand new campaigns, three unique civilizations, and so much more! Explore the epic moments of history and take a quick look at some of the changes coming with the upcoming update:

Dynasties of India Expansion!

Three new civilizations – each including new unique units and technologies

spanning across India 23 new achievements

Dynasties of India event!

A huge list of fixes based on your feedback!

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

