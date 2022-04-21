LCV4.1.13 - Open Alpha

It has been rather quiet for a month, high time not only for a patch but also for an update on what is currently being worked on. The big changelog you see below is only a part of what we've done as a lot of our focus has been on the campaign, which has been fixed and polished up and quite likely is in a better state than the current 4.1 campaign, but not quite ready to go yet as we're doing some more deeper testing attempting to run into those likely still present nasty bugs ourselves first.



Great custom build by Audi ( ... the discord user on our server, not the brand) :P

In addition to that, some of the core engine designer calculations are getting a revamp / rewrite which will take them to a whole new level. Some of you might have seen or heard that the turbo engines are going through their own separate calculations that track all kinds of temperatures and pressures. The same will apply to all forced induction and naturally aspirated engines with a much more in-depth simulation that gives more realistic results with more nuanced dependencies and interesting compromise. This has been brewing for the last two months and is still a work-in-progress, but close to being possible to show off in a Little Dev Update video soon. I'm really stoked about showing that off and discuss it in detail!

With so much happening in the background, the changes visible to you with this update are the various bug fixes, performance improvements, UI updates, as well as art fixes and other additions. Here is the changelog for LCV4.2.13! Note that you can opt into the alpha testing branch via your Steam Library, right-clicking the game, properties, betas, select the alpha testing branch and let the game update.

General Fixes & Additions

Fixed RTX not working correctly

Fixed framerate in car designer dropping permanently, after raising or lowering the hoist

Fixed 3D fixtures not nudging their mirrored versions when arrow keys are clicked

Fixed AI car generation not setting top speed

Fixed .car importing when their body meshes exist but are not release ready

Fixed VVL profile swap before RPM limit seemingly randomly breaking engine sound and test

Fixed issue where cars without fixtures would rotate in photo scenes if they had rear steering angle

Fixed photoscene tab changing when RTX settings are turned on while a car is selected

Undo stack now only resets on restart, switching cars keeps car's stack in tact

New physically-based glow model for engine headers/turbos

Spread out car body unlock years so they are less clumped up

Imported cars from 4.1 and earlier now correctly import wheel size limits

Now materials can be assigned to intercooler pipe fixtures

Limited photoscene resolution slider to something more workable

UI Fixes

Improved demographic comparison tooltip

Limited the markets selection in Markets Mode to the available regions that can be sold to

Added undo buttons to photoscene camera settings

Non-standard car material slots now show materials when they're overridden

Removed free-roam camera key bindings that conflicted with fixture/prop editing

Fixed UI issue with locking/unlocking a car with multiple trims

Fixed Avg. FPS Counter in graphics settings not working

Fixed tag view not correctly saving tag modifications for cars and engines

Fixed side stats panel demographics not showing blue "problem" indicator strips

Fixed issue with reverting graphics setting change in the settings menu

Fixed car paints without valid materials being considered as "chrome" in the car paint UI

Fixed not being able to cancel comparing stats to another car

Fixed changing stat comparison mode losing comparison data

Fixed cabin/cargo volumes on the model/trims page showing an M instead of a numerical value

Fixed all side stats panel demographics all having red warning strip

Fixed flash rate of fixtures changing in low framerate animatic renders

Fixed "currently installed engine" not being blank when no engine is selected

Fixed pinning of demographics to top of side stats not working on market screen

Fixed wheelbase sliders on car body selection UI to having incorrect number of steps

Fixed tag sorting UI not doing anything when in tag view

Fixed car pricing UI not allowing manual pricing input

Fixed fixtures not unlocking when becoming invalid

Fixed resetting photo scene camera settings also reset level settings

Fixed selecting a second car added to a photoscene causing the props tab to be selected

Fixed some morphs/bones not showing up as UI sliders

Fixed camera settings not loading when loading a photo scene preset

Art Fixes

Added back in some of the older number plates (like Eco and Concept)

Fixed issue with flickering headlights

Fixed 2010s engine design room using car designer reflection

Fixed V16 turbo mechanical single intake missing the actual intake

Fixed new car bodies (RB_60s_sports) not being able to fit rear engines properly

Fixed issues with 82_gen_trim

Fixed Rouen 46 bodies having bad wheel diameters

Fixed issues with possible fixture ray-cast misfires that affected Edgy00s car bodies and others

Fixed issues with 70sUSCoupe_Kamback

Fixed issues with fixture stamping on 08_KeiOR_etc

Fixed unbounded bone on 10sHatch01-2drSedan

Fixed bad material slot in 08_jpn_coupe_longnose_xl_cpp

Fixed issue with broken normals on 40sGVP_Bumper fixture family

Fixed 10s_us_SUV (and others) having tearing issues when placing fixtures close to the wheel wells

BeamNG Exporter Changes

Fixed interior fixtures not being unbreakable in exports by default

Fixed carbon fiber issues in exporter

We're keeping you updated as we go along, the new campaign is getting very close, so it is good to have this polishing-patch out of the way first. :)

Cheers!