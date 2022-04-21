LCV4.1.13 - Open Alpha

It has been rather quiet for a month, high time not only for a patch but also for an update on what is currently being worked on. The big changelog you see below is only a part of what we've done as a lot of our focus has been on the campaign, which has been fixed and polished up and quite likely is in a better state than the current 4.1 campaign, but not quite ready to go yet as we're doing some more deeper testing attempting to run into those likely still present nasty bugs ourselves first.
Great custom build by Audi ( ... the discord user on our server, not the brand) :P
In addition to that, some of the core engine designer calculations are getting a revamp / rewrite which will take them to a whole new level. Some of you might have seen or heard that the turbo engines are going through their own separate calculations that track all kinds of temperatures and pressures. The same will apply to all forced induction and naturally aspirated engines with a much more in-depth simulation that gives more realistic results with more nuanced dependencies and interesting compromise. This has been brewing for the last two months and is still a work-in-progress, but close to being possible to show off in a Little Dev Update video soon. I'm really stoked about showing that off and discuss it in detail!
With so much happening in the background, the changes visible to you with this update are the various bug fixes, performance improvements, UI updates, as well as art fixes and other additions. Here is the changelog for LCV4.2.13! Note that you can opt into the alpha testing branch via your Steam Library, right-clicking the game, properties, betas, select the alpha testing branch and let the game update.
General Fixes & Additions
- Fixed RTX not working correctly
- Fixed framerate in car designer dropping permanently, after raising or lowering the hoist
- Fixed 3D fixtures not nudging their mirrored versions when arrow keys are clicked
- Fixed AI car generation not setting top speed
- Fixed .car importing when their body meshes exist but are not release ready
- Fixed VVL profile swap before RPM limit seemingly randomly breaking engine sound and test
- Fixed issue where cars without fixtures would rotate in photo scenes if they had rear steering angle
- Fixed photoscene tab changing when RTX settings are turned on while a car is selected
- Undo stack now only resets on restart, switching cars keeps car's stack in tact
- New physically-based glow model for engine headers/turbos
- Spread out car body unlock years so they are less clumped up
- Imported cars from 4.1 and earlier now correctly import wheel size limits
- Now materials can be assigned to intercooler pipe fixtures
- Limited photoscene resolution slider to something more workable
UI Fixes
- Improved demographic comparison tooltip
- Limited the markets selection in Markets Mode to the available regions that can be sold to
- Added undo buttons to photoscene camera settings
- Non-standard car material slots now show materials when they're overridden
- Removed free-roam camera key bindings that conflicted with fixture/prop editing
- Fixed UI issue with locking/unlocking a car with multiple trims
- Fixed Avg. FPS Counter in graphics settings not working
- Fixed tag view not correctly saving tag modifications for cars and engines
- Fixed side stats panel demographics not showing blue "problem" indicator strips
- Fixed issue with reverting graphics setting change in the settings menu
- Fixed car paints without valid materials being considered as "chrome" in the car paint UI
- Fixed not being able to cancel comparing stats to another car
- Fixed changing stat comparison mode losing comparison data
- Fixed cabin/cargo volumes on the model/trims page showing an M instead of a numerical value
- Fixed all side stats panel demographics all having red warning strip
- Fixed flash rate of fixtures changing in low framerate animatic renders
- Fixed "currently installed engine" not being blank when no engine is selected
- Fixed pinning of demographics to top of side stats not working on market screen
- Fixed wheelbase sliders on car body selection UI to having incorrect number of steps
- Fixed tag sorting UI not doing anything when in tag view
- Fixed car pricing UI not allowing manual pricing input
- Fixed fixtures not unlocking when becoming invalid
- Fixed resetting photo scene camera settings also reset level settings
- Fixed selecting a second car added to a photoscene causing the props tab to be selected
- Fixed some morphs/bones not showing up as UI sliders
- Fixed camera settings not loading when loading a photo scene preset
Art Fixes
- Added back in some of the older number plates (like Eco and Concept)
- Fixed issue with flickering headlights
- Fixed 2010s engine design room using car designer reflection
- Fixed V16 turbo mechanical single intake missing the actual intake
- Fixed new car bodies (RB_60s_sports) not being able to fit rear engines properly
- Fixed issues with 82_gen_trim
- Fixed Rouen 46 bodies having bad wheel diameters
- Fixed issues with possible fixture ray-cast misfires that affected Edgy00s car bodies and others
- Fixed issues with 70sUSCoupe_Kamback
- Fixed issues with fixture stamping on 08_KeiOR_etc
- Fixed unbounded bone on 10sHatch01-2drSedan
- Fixed bad material slot in 08_jpn_coupe_longnose_xl_cpp
- Fixed issue with broken normals on 40sGVP_Bumper fixture family
- Fixed 10s_us_SUV (and others) having tearing issues when placing fixtures close to the wheel wells
BeamNG Exporter Changes
- Fixed interior fixtures not being unbreakable in exports by default
- Fixed carbon fiber issues in exporter
We're keeping you updated as we go along, the new campaign is getting very close, so it is good to have this polishing-patch out of the way first. :)
Cheers!
Changed depots in closedbeta branch