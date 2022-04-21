2022/04/21 Major Update

-Remade 3G and renamed to Android.
-Remade C.va and renamed to Surfer.
-Remade Riku and renamed to Singer.
-Remade Doll.
-Remade Centaur.
-Added 20th element and 8 new characters.
-Added Transmute options to Clown, Dancer, Angel, FireStar, Nun, Queen, Sam, Santa, Secretary, Witch.
-Added new H-scenes to Android(2), Surfer(2), Singer, Doll, Swimsuit, IronGirl(2), Urbos, Nun(2), Crow(2), Poke, Super, Flight, Kuroinu, Waitress and 8 scenes to new characters. (27 total)
-Updated H-scenes - Tribe Girl, Cat Girl, Witch.
-Added 32 funny/cringy phrases for fairy. Fairy will now show up and talk to player more often (does not work in Harem mode).
-Fixed Transmute animation break.
-Fixed Minigames bug.
-Fixed most visual and gameplay bugs.
-Rearranged Gallery by alphabet.
-Reduced game size due texture optimization.
