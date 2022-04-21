Fix to a rare water bug, inventory fix, and other improvements

v0.5.07

-Improved Pirate Tower to handle water on the inside of it better

-Fixed a bug where the boat UI would turn off if another player built boat took damage even if you had not been on that boat at that time.

-Improved description on the Charge Cannon Shot item

-Fixed a bug where duplicate NPC could spawn

-Improved NPC "child spawner" logic so it waits for the Nav mesh to finish building

-Improved Pirate Tower Navigation setup for NPC

-Improved thrown objects reliability so they will have a lower chance of failing to find all collisions

-Fixed graveyard not saving that the conch had been removed

-Fixed grave stones not showing correct names if they spawned in certain parts of the world

-Fixed inventory item move action that given the correct setup would not retain the correct item stack count

-Fixed issue where Island height and Ocean sim would not be updated to the correct images depending on how/when the user approached and left the islands. This would cause large waves and objects that didn't exist in the sim. It now accounts for this situation and should look correct.

-Improved Palm tree LOD to have less visual pop when it switches states. Also reduced the render cost a little by fixing a duplicate lod render setup.

-Update to various boulders to improve their render setup which will reduce gpu cost

-Fixed NPC so that if something caused them to be super high in the air and suddenly not grounded they will fall to the ground correctly instead of being stuck in the air.

-Improved NPC grounding logic so their falling animations look better

-Reduced max tide height a little bit