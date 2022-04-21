Patch Notes 2.0 Beta Branch

Localization is here! This update includes all supported languages, so if you've been waiting to try the beta until it was able to speak your language, now's the time!

We're getting VERY close to launching this thing, so now's also the time for any final feedback before a larger audience gets to join in on the fun. Since we're so close to releasing it in the main branch, we're merging the leaderboards back together with the wider world with this build too.

Here's the detailed changes:

All localized languages fully support the new Encore content now.

Fixed bug where mastering the endless mode relic last would not pop the achievement for mastering all encore relics (until you mastered any other relic again)

Fixed Polymorph Staff frogs getting cleaned up after each round instead of waiting around for you to bonk them.

Fixed soft lock with the final boss fight if you polymorphed certain enemies in that room.

Fixed Druid tutorial not working right if you played Druid for the first time on her Sideshow rank.

Fixed rare case where Trinket replacement UI could show up with all placeholder text.

Fixed the Alchemists poison potions hurting the hero for an extra turn beyond normal poison stacks.

Increased Cycloptopus gold values.

Rebalanced new act bosses so potential gold values are all even between each variant.

Fixed finale platform gold values not get doubled when you hit 2 scarabs.

Enjoy!

...oh, and everyone here likes peggle and roguelikes right? Then remember to check out Peglin when it launches into early access next week!