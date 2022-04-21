Major Update!

New Dialogue!

APA

APA is BlindsidedGames Automated Personal Assistant, they'll guide you every step of the way, unless you turn them off.

Game Modes!

Speedrun

Here at BlindsidedGames we've been hard at work on a speedrunning mode for some time now and we're excited to present them in this update. Please do be aware this is a first look and the system is subject to change.

Crashless

In this mode you will attempt to get as far as you can in the game without crashing.

This mode replaces the "Reset Crashes" button that used to be in the settings.

UI Overhaul!

Heres a taste of the new UI

New Levels

Moon

10 Moon levels have been added, enjoy a new sense of gravity, and even greater challenges than before!

All game levels are WIP