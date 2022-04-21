Happy 420 Everyone!
Now that we finally managed to get the steam issues worked out, here's what's popping in the 420 Release:
Updated Open World
Production Lab
Outdoor Grow Field
Hybrid Strain Cross Breeding
Extracts & Concentrates
Smokeable Carts & Dab Rigs
Sales Management App
And Finally.... Influencers
Now due to some Rona-induced delays at the beginning of this year, we were unable to fully implement everything we wanted for 4/20, but now that the core update is out in the wild, we'll be pushing out smaller updates on the regular like in the good ol' days ːws_damanː
Stay tuned and once again happy late 420 everyone ːws_peaceː
Changed files in this update