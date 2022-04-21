Happy 420 Everyone!

Now that we finally managed to get the steam issues worked out, here's what's popping in the 420 Release:

Production Lab

Outdoor Grow Field

Hybrid Strain Cross Breeding

Extracts & Concentrates

Smokeable Carts & Dab Rigs

Sales Management App

And Finally.... Influencers

Now due to some Rona-induced delays at the beginning of this year, we were unable to fully implement everything we wanted for 4/20, but now that the core update is out in the wild, we'll be pushing out smaller updates on the regular like in the good ol' days ːws_damanː

Stay tuned and once again happy late 420 everyone ːws_peaceː