Weed Shop 3 update for 21 April 2022

The 420 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8594242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy 420 Everyone!

Now that we finally managed to get the steam issues worked out, here's what's popping in the 420 Release:

Updated Open World

Production Lab

Outdoor Grow Field

Hybrid Strain Cross Breeding

Extracts & Concentrates

Smokeable Carts & Dab Rigs

Sales Management App

And Finally.... Influencers

Now due to some Rona-induced delays at the beginning of this year, we were unable to fully implement everything we wanted for 4/20, but now that the core update is out in the wild, we'll be pushing out smaller updates on the regular like in the good ol' days ːws_damanː

Stay tuned and once again happy late 420 everyone ːws_peaceː

Changed files in this update

Weed Shop 3 Early Access Depot 1182111
  • Loading history…
