Paradox of Hope VR is out now!

Hello stalker, the day has finally come!

After three years of hard work and sleepless nights, I just launched my first game - Paradox of Hope VR into Steam Early Access with a 15% launch discount for a limited time!

Even though this is a very big milestone for me, our adventure is just beginning. There are many more updates and new content ahead.

If you encounter any bugs, please report them here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1702840/discussions/0/3391786047387379534/

You can also join our Discord - it's the best and fastest way to contact me and stay up-to-date on the latest news: https://discord.gg/9t79QCHvPc