The major Spring Update is now live, and also, the New Neighbears DLC!

We are so pleased to announce the release of both our free Spring Update, as well as our first DLC for Cozy Grove, the New Neighbears DLC!

New Neighbears contains the following:

4 new bears. Their stories are longer than any of the game’s original bears, but also designed to take less calendar time to complete – i.e. less waiting in between story beats, and no “waiting for one bear to give you something that another bear needs.” (See, we’ve been listening to you!) These bears appear on the island once you have ascended certain of the old bears.

A new type of critter – Butterflies – to catch and collect during the Spring and Summer seasons.

A new option (once you’ve completed a certain quest, we won’t say more than that) to bring all the bears together in one place with you for a special group moment.

A new song added to the background music collection

Unique new clothing that you’ll automatically receive upon purchasing the DLC

Bonus: some free expansions for your clothing closet, as an extra “thank you” for supporting us.

Bonus: a free, special house cat.

The Spring Update brings Ms. Carouse back to the island, and with her:

New festival items you can earn.

Dyes, which allow you to change the color of decorations

Orchids, which are a Spring-only source of special dyes

Ducklings, a temporary Spring pet that will follow you around the island once you've unlocked them!

A new gold storage chest you can buy from Pandam, if you're a late game player with way too much gold in your inventory.

... and more, including some nice bugfixes and balance tweaks.

Thank you, all of you, for your support and encouragement. As always, we are very grateful to you, and we hope you enjoy these updates. :)