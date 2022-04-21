 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 21 April 2022

Build 3.7.0H

Build 3.7.0H · Build 8593934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Grass on highway near station 7
  • Fixed Tab menu not closing when pause menu is opened
  • Fixed being able to open Truck spawning / Remove widget when in vehicle
  • Fixed Grass in bubba lane trailer fire
  • Fixed gear lockers being invisible
  • Fixed not being able to put out fire in farm house map living room
  • Fixed Tanker 1 having a number that could not be hidden
  • Fixed Invisible collision box on tractor trailers that vehicles collided with
  • Fixed Missing Rear Fender on Rescue 1

Helmets

  • Added helmet accessories to New yorker style helmets

Text Chat

  • Disabled chat filter [ Bad words / Certain words being blocked]
  • Added Chat History
  • pressing enter while chat box is open with no text now closes it
  • moved chat text up so it is now blocked by hud elements

Other

  • Swapped rescue 2 for rescue 1 at station 4
  • Removed Brush engine default spawn at station 4

Farm Map

  • Fixed Grass Clipping Through Building
  • Rebuilt lighting on level

Civilian clothes / Hazmat Uniform

  • Removed First Person from these models as it broke a lot of things

Changed files in this update

