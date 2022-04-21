Build 3.7.0H

Bug fixes
- Fixed Grass on highway near station 7
- Fixed Tab menu not closing when pause menu is opened
- Fixed being able to open Truck spawning / Remove widget when in vehicle
- Fixed Grass in bubba lane trailer fire
- Fixed gear lockers being invisible
- Fixed not being able to put out fire in farm house map living room
- Fixed Tanker 1 having a number that could not be hidden
- Fixed Invisible collision box on tractor trailers that vehicles collided with
- Fixed Missing Rear Fender on Rescue 1
Helmets
- Added helmet accessories to New yorker style helmets
Text Chat
- Disabled chat filter [ Bad words / Certain words being blocked]
- Added Chat History
- pressing enter while chat box is open with no text now closes it
- moved chat text up so it is now blocked by hud elements
Other
- Swapped rescue 2 for rescue 1 at station 4
- Removed Brush engine default spawn at station 4
Farm Map
- Fixed Grass Clipping Through Building
- Rebuilt lighting on level
Civilian clothes / Hazmat Uniform
- Removed First Person from these models as it broke a lot of things
