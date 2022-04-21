Early Access Release

This update contains a visual upgrade, with brand new high quality character models. Alongside the new models is a revamped story and completely new cutscenes! We hope that these changes help you become more engaged in the world of UW.

Pricing

0.8 contains less content than the full game, which is why the EA will initially cost $9.99. Early backers of UW will receive extra content in future as compensation for the price dip. You can read more about future pricing and future content here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/831110/view/3210511728810861413

Known Issues in 0.8.0

We put a great amount of time and effort into the development of 0.8.0. However, while me made sure that the game is playable, we did not have the time to address some of the less critical issues. Here's a list of what we're currently aware of:

VN text auto play speed cannot be adjusted

Performance issues in some cutscenes

Audio doesn't fade out at the end of cutscenes

Character lighting sometimes rough during cutscenes

Bunker level still uses some placeholder textures

Blue cover indicator sometimes glitches out (doesn't happen for everyone, restarting the game seem to fix it)

Tanks sometimes flip on their sides

Enemies sometimes spawn inside of rocks

We're currently in the process of setting up a public bug tracker here.

Beyond 0.8.0

Aside from addressing the aforementioned known issues, the plan is to focus our efforts on making UW feature complete before we add more story content. We want to rectify some long-standing gameplay issues such as the camping/squad management portion of the game being a bit of a chore and the controls being clunky at times.

We'll keep you posted about future updates here on Steam, on Twitter and on Discord.

We want to thank you for your continued support! As usual, we’re open to hear your ideas, thoughts and questions. (Preferably via our Discord server).