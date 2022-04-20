Nine Ladies Dancing Update!

Mwahaha! I have an actual update today!ːsteammockingː

Alright, so, after a month or so, Vibrato (the guy doing all the beautiful spritework for my battles) has finally finished his latest masterpiece...

Now, the Albino Hunter™ has a super cool DRAGON! :D

And there might be a cool new picture put somewhere at the beginning of the gaaammmee~ ;)

So, that's it for now, but I hope, over time, I'm able to get Vibrato to finish up all of the boss monsters in the Five Trials Quest! (The Snake Lady was literally fresh off the press when I started uploading my game to Steam again.)

Oh, and I drew a couple more cutesy-wutesy pictures for that video you totally should have watched by now.

Anyway, that's all for now! Toodles~

P.S. The reason I keep linking to my twitter isn't because I'm addicted to it or anything, but that Steam doesn't let me upload images directly from my computer. So...yeah...this is the best I can do to show you guys stuff. >.<