Frisbros update for 20 April 2022

Patch 1.2.3 Updated SinglePlayer Character Swap Controls

Howdy Frisbros,

Continuing with my recent maintenance patches, I've been focusing on improving the single player experience by changing up the controls for swapping between Frisbros.

The issue with the old control scheme was that you had to really think about which Frisbro was recognized as player 1 or player 2 when switching. With this new patch, I have one button devoted to alternating between character one and 2 which automatically swaps between them. This has also opened up a new button dedicated to controlling both.

Hopefully this smooths out the single player experience and makes it easier to maneuver in the more complicated levels.

Cheers!

