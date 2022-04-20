UPDATE: new bonus scene, fanart gallery, and more~!

We're excited to update the game today with a bonus epilogue! If you wanted to see more of Daniella, Apolline, Sophie, Alice, and the main character, this scene shows more of what happened after the ending.
We also have a new fanart gallery in the game.
You'll need to have unlocked both existing epilogues to access these 2 new features, but luckily we've also added much more detail to the walkthrough so you can get those endings if you previously missed them!
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2650602180
Changed files in this update