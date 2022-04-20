 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Death Becomes You update for 20 April 2022

UPDATE: new bonus scene, fanart gallery, and more~!

Share · View all patches · Build 8592935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to update the game today with a bonus epilogue! If you wanted to see more of Daniella, Apolline, Sophie, Alice, and the main character, this scene shows more of what happened after the ending.

We also have a new fanart gallery in the game.

You'll need to have unlocked both existing epilogues to access these 2 new features, but luckily we've also added much more detail to the walkthrough so you can get those endings if you previously missed them!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2650602180

Changed files in this update

Death Becomes You Linux Depot 1444193
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.