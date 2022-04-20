 Skip to content

Mini Pipes update for 20 April 2022

A gift for you

Share · View all patches · Build 8592714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Guys,

We thank the community for the patience and the help us to fix all the bugs on the game

So, we have a gift for you:

We add 40 extra levels, tested and working, to you have fun a little more with Mini Pipes Game

On these 40 levels, have 10 levels of each mode:

  • 10 Levels 4x4
  • 10 Levels 5x5
  • 10 Levels 7x7
  • 10 Levels 10x10

You can play extra levels on menu selection, we added a button next to the other game modes

We also add other resources, how:

  • Dark Mode
  • 2x Spin Speed
  • Show Grid
  • Resizable window

You can more send more suggestion on community and we will do possible to make

Sprovieri Games Studio

