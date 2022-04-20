Share · View all patches · Build 8592714 · Last edited 20 April 2022 – 21:13:38 UTC by Wendy

Hey Guys,

We thank the community for the patience and the help us to fix all the bugs on the game

So, we have a gift for you:

We add 40 extra levels, tested and working, to you have fun a little more with Mini Pipes Game

On these 40 levels, have 10 levels of each mode:

10 Levels 4x4

10 Levels 5x5

10 Levels 7x7

10 Levels 10x10

You can play extra levels on menu selection, we added a button next to the other game modes

We also add other resources, how:

Dark Mode

2x Spin Speed

Show Grid

Resizable window

You can more send more suggestion on community and we will do possible to make

Sprovieri Games Studio