Hey Guys,
We thank the community for the patience and the help us to fix all the bugs on the game
So, we have a gift for you:
We add 40 extra levels, tested and working, to you have fun a little more with Mini Pipes Game
On these 40 levels, have 10 levels of each mode:
- 10 Levels 4x4
- 10 Levels 5x5
- 10 Levels 7x7
- 10 Levels 10x10
You can play extra levels on menu selection, we added a button next to the other game modes
We also add other resources, how:
- Dark Mode
- 2x Spin Speed
- Show Grid
- Resizable window
You can more send more suggestion on community and we will do possible to make
Sprovieri Games Studio
