Outerverse update for 21 April 2022

Landmarks & Abilities Update Release

Outerverse update for 21 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

The Landmarks & Abilities update is now out for Outerverse!

To play the new update, simply enter an existing or new save and you'll see new quests available in the questline!

New discoveries lay waiting in the depths of the universe, locate and explore them to uncover special powers.

If you are not seeing an update, restart Steam and it should show up.

Don't forget to leave us a Steam review with your thoughts on the game.
Also join our Discord to chat with the developer and the community!

Patch notes [spoilers]:

  • 6 new unique locations in space called 'landmarks' where you will discover, explore, and fight through unique and beautiful pre made diverse builds (locations). Each landmark will reward you with a unique character ability (1 unique ability for each landmark - 6 in total). Each one has it's own quest that leads to it! (this will work on existing saves that have already advanced in the questline! no need to start a new save.)
  • The game now looks clearer and sharper than ever! A small but noticeable graphical change.


