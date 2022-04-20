Hey everyone!

Sorry for the late update, we ran into some last minute issues we wanted to get ironed out. Let's dive straight into the patch notes!

Patch Notes

No new content this week, but some balance tweaks and important visual updates to some areas that needed polish.

Visuals

Remodeled the Lobby area.

The Frog Hat's tongue now animates! (mlem)

Replaced the hit effects on some abilities, the rest will come soon.

Balance Changes

After it's buffs in the first patch, the Bunny Hat's been in a good place. Too good of a place in fact. While the Bunny hat might not be best in class at anything, it's high safety, high damage, and high knockback leave it too good at too many things. We feel that it's in a good place as far as knockback strength goes, so we're toning the damage down instead a bit to make it less oppressive.

Bunny Hat Sweetspot Damage 27 -> 19.

Bunny Hat Larger Hitbox Damage 11 -> 9.

This is technically a bugfix, but it affects balance so we're listing it here.

The Frog Hat now correctly pulls other players closer when you steal their hat.

Miscellaneous Improvements

Menu Music and Arena music has been updated.

The Crafting Desk stage has new music.

Bug Fixes