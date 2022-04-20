Patch Notes - April 2022 - 0.31.3

⭐Changes inspired by our community!
Major Features
---* community inspired ⭐ New Resolution Quality graphic option: It's possible now to reduce resolution quality through the game graphic options. This should help players with weaker graphic boards to player the game with better FPS
Small Features
--- Change the description of Summon Yalee Gambits, they will now display the number of Yalee that will be summoned at once.
--- Change the description of ""Elite or Higher"" gambits to ""Elite or boss""
--- Disabled the context dialog of getting a spell in intro room.
--- community inspired ⭐ Healing shards now restore 10 hp to players if they are full of shards when collecting it.
Balancing
--- Sagittarius summon nerf: Nerfed the duration of Sagittarius summon from 20 to 16 seconds.
--- Change fight room timer duration: Change the timer to 45 seconds instead of 30, this should make them a lot more doable while still being challenging.
--- NERF - SPIRIT SWORD: Duration of the spell has been reduced from 30 seconds to 20 seconds. Ai and damage is unchanged.
--- NERF - RAVAGING SPHERES: Damage output of the spell has been slightly reduced
--- BUFF - GLACIAL SPIKES: Damage output of the spell has been augmented.
--- NERF - SHATTERING STARS: Damage output of the spell has been reduced.
--- NERF - MAGMA COMETS: Damage output of the spell has been reduced.
--- BUFF - KI BLAST: Damage output of the spell has been augmented.
--- BUFF - DARK BURST: Damage output of the spell has been augmented.
--- NERF - N°012 ELECTRIC SCALPELS: Damage output of the spell has been reduced.
--- NERF - LIGHTSPEED FIST: Damage output of the spell has been reduced.
--- Minibosses and Zodiacs now spawn one spell / one gambit and one slot unlocker.
--- community inspired ⭐ Carnivorous Plants collider hitbox has been improved.
--- Reduced heals from Resting Rooms, from Zodiacs bosses rewards, and crystal healing shards are less frequents on enemies.
---* Common Spells are more frequent now.
Level Design
---* Removed some of the W2 geyser trap in the special exploration room so they don't bother you when trying to equip newly acquired loot.
Interface
--- community inspired ⭐ Dialogues are now skippable with ""enter"" and mouse inputs
--- community inspired ⭐ When leaving a run, warning message about losing current progression has been added.
Narrative Design
---* Fixed a minor issue with a french dialog displayed while being in english in the settings.
Bug Fixes
--- Game would bug after trying to unlock the last 3 colors of the Stylist NPC
--- Lottery could have chest stacking giving way too many rewards.
--- community inspired ⭐ Zodiacs not attacking from times to times.
--- community inspired ⭐ One color from Oloon was not unlockable.
--- community inspired ⭐ Gambits affecting ""elites or higher"" were not affecting minibosses.
--- Astral Spirits now runaway when being hit once.
--- community inspired ⭐ ""NaN"" displayed on Botanist interface.
--- community inspired ⭐ Spells/Gambits could spawn inside walls.
- The Hibernian Workshop Team
Changed files in this update