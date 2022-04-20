Patch Notes - April 2022 - 0.31.3

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

---* community inspired ⭐ New Resolution Quality graphic option: It's possible now to reduce resolution quality through the game graphic options. This should help players with weaker graphic boards to player the game with better FPS

Small Features

--- Change the description of Summon Yalee Gambits, they will now display the number of Yalee that will be summoned at once.

--- Change the description of ""Elite or Higher"" gambits to ""Elite or boss""

--- Disabled the context dialog of getting a spell in intro room.

--- community inspired ⭐ Healing shards now restore 10 hp to players if they are full of shards when collecting it.

Balancing

--- Sagittarius summon nerf: Nerfed the duration of Sagittarius summon from 20 to 16 seconds.

--- Change fight room timer duration: Change the timer to 45 seconds instead of 30, this should make them a lot more doable while still being challenging.

--- NERF - SPIRIT SWORD: Duration of the spell has been reduced from 30 seconds to 20 seconds. Ai and damage is unchanged.

--- NERF - RAVAGING SPHERES: Damage output of the spell has been slightly reduced

--- BUFF - GLACIAL SPIKES: Damage output of the spell has been augmented.

--- NERF - SHATTERING STARS: Damage output of the spell has been reduced.

--- NERF - MAGMA COMETS: Damage output of the spell has been reduced.

--- BUFF - KI BLAST: Damage output of the spell has been augmented.

--- BUFF - DARK BURST: Damage output of the spell has been augmented.

--- NERF - N°012 ELECTRIC SCALPELS: Damage output of the spell has been reduced.

--- NERF - LIGHTSPEED FIST: Damage output of the spell has been reduced.

--- Minibosses and Zodiacs now spawn one spell / one gambit and one slot unlocker.

--- community inspired ⭐ Carnivorous Plants collider hitbox has been improved.

--- Reduced heals from Resting Rooms, from Zodiacs bosses rewards, and crystal healing shards are less frequents on enemies.

---* Common Spells are more frequent now.

Level Design

---* Removed some of the W2 geyser trap in the special exploration room so they don't bother you when trying to equip newly acquired loot.

Interface

--- community inspired ⭐ Dialogues are now skippable with ""enter"" and mouse inputs

--- community inspired ⭐ When leaving a run, warning message about losing current progression has been added.

Narrative Design

---* Fixed a minor issue with a french dialog displayed while being in english in the settings.

Bug Fixes

--- Game would bug after trying to unlock the last 3 colors of the Stylist NPC

--- Lottery could have chest stacking giving way too many rewards.

--- community inspired ⭐ Zodiacs not attacking from times to times.

--- community inspired ⭐ One color from Oloon was not unlockable.

--- community inspired ⭐ Gambits affecting ""elites or higher"" were not affecting minibosses.

--- Astral Spirits now runaway when being hit once.

--- community inspired ⭐ ""NaN"" displayed on Botanist interface.

--- community inspired ⭐ Spells/Gambits could spawn inside walls.