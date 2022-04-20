 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

AI War 2 update for 20 April 2022

4.025 Lightning Conduction

Share · View all patches · Build 8592509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.025_Lightning_Conduction

This one is packed with bugfixes, and also gives a random color to beacon factions so that they don't get confused with other factions when you enable one (you can then further change their color as you wish).

Some of these bugfixes are for multiplayer, others are for Ark Empire, a variety are for the lobby, and one makes it so that lightning AOE effects and other similar effects now show again. Big thanks to all the bug reporters as usual, but I can't help but notice that Dismiss in particular is an MVP in the recent few weeks in terms of finding things en masse.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.