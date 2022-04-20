New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.025_Lightning_Conduction

This one is packed with bugfixes, and also gives a random color to beacon factions so that they don't get confused with other factions when you enable one (you can then further change their color as you wish).

Some of these bugfixes are for multiplayer, others are for Ark Empire, a variety are for the lobby, and one makes it so that lightning AOE effects and other similar effects now show again. Big thanks to all the bug reporters as usual, but I can't help but notice that Dismiss in particular is an MVP in the recent few weeks in terms of finding things en masse.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!