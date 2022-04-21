The DaVinci Event and Vitruvian Update

When we launched Humankind, we already knew we wanted to support the games for a long time with free updates. Today, we are releasing the next of these, the Vitruvian Update. As a recap, here are the main improvements included in this update:

* [Notifications](https://steamcommunity.com/games/1124300/announcements/detail/3106927031236571593) can now be set to not automatically expand even if the ribbon is open

Improved the tenet screen to make picking a Historic Religion easier and enabled the AI to do so

Restricted Builder and Scientist active abilities to one city at a time, increased payout of Aesthete and Merchant active abilities

You can find the full patch notes on Steam.

In addition to the update, we are launching the DaVinci event, another set of in-game challenges that let you unlock a new persona to play against: None other than Leonardo DaVinci himself! Since DaVinci was a remarkable artist, engineer, and “natural philosopher,” the challenges are focusing on these themes.

The event runs until May 16th, and on this occasion you will have both chapters available to complete from day 1.

Chapter 1:

* **Science and Industry:** Own a city netting over 1000 Industry and 1000 Science per turn

Machines of War: Destroy the fortifications on 10 tiles during the same game.

Destroy the fortifications on 10 tiles during the same game. Flight of Birds: Own a Biplane as an Early Modern Era Culture.

Chapter 2:

* **Live with Passion:** Max out all 4 Ideology Axis, on either side.

Eternal City: Own a city with Cultural Wonders from all six eras

Own a city with Cultural Wonders from all six eras La Serenissima: As Venetians, trigger the Science End Condition

As usual, completing each chapter will unlock player symbols and decorations for you to use, while completing both will earn you the Leonardo DaVinci persona, and chapter 2 will unlock soon.

We hope you will enjoy this new challenge, and the improvements of the Vitruvian Update. If you want to know more about what else we have in mind for Humankind in the next few months, be sure to check out the post about What’s Next. We’ve already started working on many points on that list, like the improved War Support and Surrender system for example, and if you look closely at the previews for the Vitruvian Update, you might even spot a few teasers...

Have fun,

The Amplitude Team