Update #004 Out Now!

Update #004 is now out!
Change:
-Added a new level: Level FUN! This level is slightly different than others as it features more open and bigger rooms
-Added new entities: Partygoers! Only appearing on level FUN, they tend to endlessly stalk you co-ordinating together before giving chase
-Added presents. Only appearing in level FUN, unwrap them for an item... or a surprise!
-Added new ambient SFX
-Added new profession: Cannibal! Can eat dead bodies without hunger/sanity requirements, gains health from eating them, and does NOT lose sanity
-Added new profession: serial killer! Deals more damage to entities. Don't lose sanity when looking at dead bodies
-fixed graffiti glowing in the dark
-A handful of items now spawn when starting a new level, as well as more procedurally appearing with time. Makes finding items easier
-Janitor perk nerfed slightly to further improve the chance of finding items
-Entities now drop loot (random items) when killed
-fixed bug where if you quit while crouching player will still be crouching on a new game
-fixed various typos
-Electrician profession now changed to start with a flashlight and two spare batteries
-added an achievement for beating a dead corpse
-improved some entity animations
-you can now toggle your equipped flashlight on/off when out to save battery with the left mouse button-
-fixed a collider bug with the dojo door
-fixed the chainsaw SFX not being adjusted by the "CHASE SFX" volume slider
-fixed cameras/puddles/vents sometimes intersecting with ladders
-fixed weapons swinging when left-clicking on pause menus
-fixed a bug with the knife not in the nun's hand properly
-fixed angel bell item floating on the ground bug
-fixed a bug where smilers aren't removed on going to new levels and thus could endlessly stack
-fixed ancient ruins entity slightly floating off the ground bug
-various other minor bug fixes
