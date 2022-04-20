Update #004 Out Now!

Update #004 is now out!

Change:

-Added a new level: Level FUN! This level is slightly different than others as it features more open and bigger rooms

-Added new entities: Partygoers! Only appearing on level FUN, they tend to endlessly stalk you co-ordinating together before giving chase

-Added presents. Only appearing in level FUN, unwrap them for an item... or a surprise!

-Added new ambient SFX

-Added new profession: Cannibal! Can eat dead bodies without hunger/sanity requirements, gains health from eating them, and does NOT lose sanity

-Added new profession: serial killer! Deals more damage to entities. Don't lose sanity when looking at dead bodies

-fixed graffiti glowing in the dark

-A handful of items now spawn when starting a new level, as well as more procedurally appearing with time. Makes finding items easier

-Janitor perk nerfed slightly to further improve the chance of finding items

-Entities now drop loot (random items) when killed

-fixed bug where if you quit while crouching player will still be crouching on a new game

-fixed various typos

-Electrician profession now changed to start with a flashlight and two spare batteries

-added an achievement for beating a dead corpse

-improved some entity animations

-you can now toggle your equipped flashlight on/off when out to save battery with the left mouse button-

-fixed a collider bug with the dojo door

-fixed the chainsaw SFX not being adjusted by the "CHASE SFX" volume slider

-fixed cameras/puddles/vents sometimes intersecting with ladders

-fixed weapons swinging when left-clicking on pause menus

-fixed a bug with the knife not in the nun's hand properly

-fixed angel bell item floating on the ground bug

-fixed a bug where smilers aren't removed on going to new levels and thus could endlessly stack

-fixed ancient ruins entity slightly floating off the ground bug

-various other minor bug fixes