Update 1.1.906

Today's update should make the game experience a lot smoother, so you can focus on taking out your friends in our cozy cabin. You should experience a massive improvement in the framerate. If you had to turn down the quality settings, you can probably increase it again. We have also worked on the reliability of the code, so there should be fewer strange bugs happening on random occasions.

Optimized the landscape rendering to get a massive (for some computers more than 100% improvement)

Made sure that important events in the game are reliable to prevent some of the strange random bugs from appearing

If a bot is the killer he will now try to strangle sleeping players and attack them at an opportune time

Improved bot's ability to survive

Fixed issue where server host would get multiple action messages if playing with bots

Chat messages now show the name of the sender

Fixed issue where rifle shots did not do damage

Made doors smoother to walkthrough

Our focus for the next updates is ironing out any remaining issues. So we really appreciate it when you report issues you are having with the game!