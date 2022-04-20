POSTAL 4: No Regerts - “Would be polished, but we got high!” Update [1.0]

Here we are! It’s the ‘we’re not even close to really being done, but let’s slap a 1.0 on it’ update! Yeah, we’re coming in hot - but 1.0 is a milestone that will see changes to how we approach things moving forward.

For starters, you get the expected 1.0 features such as some achievements (more to come!), trading cards and steam backgrounds. Controller support has been improved since the IGN review (We’re sure they’d have given P4 a solid 3/10 had that been working better!).

Also, we'll be working hard to make sure all saves are backward compatible from 1.0 going forward, and improving the save system in general. Updates will generally be more frequent now, and due to our push for a console release, we’ll be bringing in people to help us that actually know what they are doing when it comes to making an open world on Unreal Engine 4 perform well (and these improvements will end up on the PC version, too).

But why, you are no doubt wondering, would we willingly come out of EA when we know it needs more time in the oven? It’s a fair question and here's the honest answer. We originally went into early access to raise the funds to finish the game without a publisher. We’re as indie as you get in that regard - 100% self funded - and every dime we have gotten through early access has gone directly into development of P4. We expanded the team, increased the scope of the project and things got out of control creating bigger and more stuff. All together too much to do in the time we had. We’re all POSTAL fans ourselves and therefore got carried away adding new features (even the act of adding all the voice options for the Dude was a bigger undertaking than we expected). So now we’re leaving early access to help raise more funds to put the finishing touches on the game, see our vision through, and get it onto console.

And so here starts our redemption arc for POSTAL 4. If there is one thing we’ve proven in the last 26 years, we're too passionate to know when to stop, so updates and improvements are on the way! Expect co-op, further performance improvements and new features in the months, and years to come.

THANKS for all your support and being part of the POSTAL family.

Running With Scissors Team

23 Achievements! (Entering the Sissy command / playing on Easy difficulty will revoke the right to earn achievements, and the save file will be marked as such accordingly) + Trading Cards, Steam Profile Backgrounds, Emotes

Controller support for Scooter ATMs and Vending Machines!

Alternate ammo types! Explosive, Incendiary, Tranquilizer and Taser ammo upgrades are available for purchase in Ammo vending machines across Edensin

Performance setting for Dismemberment!

More grappling hook points in order to gain access to previously inaccessible areas!

Unique sky spheres for each day!

New Police models! Reinforcements will now include Sheriffs and heavier armored cops

Reward crates for collectibles! Collecting 10, 30 and 50 of each will spawn reward crates in one of the back rooms in Anu’s Inn

Unique Main Menu art for each day!

Dude Voice Preview in the Menu!

Improved cutscenes! Animal Catcher Outro, Tinklage Boss Intro, Mall Intro and VR Intro

Proper pass for item and weapon pickups!

Pacifist ending!

Language Selector for Subtitles!

New models for Tinklage and Carter Cruise!

More NPC model / clothing variations!

New Random Encounter Easter Egg!

Interactables pass across Edensin! Static toilets, shower cabinets, bidets, etc. have been replaced with working interactables. Be sure to keep an eye out for toilets as they can now spawn some goodies when you open them :)

Dismemberment for remaining characters!

Added ‘Hold E to activate’ feature for Going POSTAL challenges so that you’ll see what the challenge requires you to do before you attempt it

Removed glitchy LODs of the HighSeas building mesh

Updated POSTAL challenges indicator textures

Polished weapon wheel ammo type and upgrade icons / code

Improved quality of explosive particles

Improved M16 first person animation set

Polished up majority of Going POSTAL challenges

Interiors in Residential area

Tweaked the Revolver’s Third Person animation set

Adjusted Subtitles so they don’t conflict with Pause menu settings

Replaced Civvie’s building with a better looking model

Updated KDTF Radio with new calls

KDTF building now plays it’s station when inside

Save data now properly remembers if cheats were used, and displays a badge of honor on the save file :)

Moved the Dude voice selector to the front of the New Game menu for convenience

Updated police lines

Roller coaster sounds can be heard when off roller coaster

Reverb has been dialed back a bit

Guns not as loud

Dam Foreman will now yell at you for putting wrong item in

Sewer Foreman talking over himself in beginning cinematic

Various broken doors across all levels

Railroad crossing pole textures popping in and out

Inaccurate collision on certain buildings which would mess with the navigation

Broken IK on roads

Heat Waves toggle

Various New Game Menu issues

Tomb Raiders getting stuck in the first area of Lost City

Shoulders on Pistol’s animation set

End credits breaking when skipping outro movie

Dude saying "get over here" when hooking a Grapple Point

Wrong Shotgun ammo type being sold by Vending Machines

Many, many general mapping bugs reported by our community

Certain POSTAL challenges not being displayed correctly on the counter

Petition weapon not equipping properly at the start of Wednesday

End of Wednesday not triggering properly when exiting the Wipe Compound

Sounds from the Prison remaining after errand completion

Janky video resolution menu

Broken cabinets in house interiors

Fire issues in Pit Boss errand

Cutscenes sometimes desyncing

Dismemberment sounds

Prison ambiance coming from one direction

Chain Sickle projectile becoming unresponsive if thrown point blank into someone

Dude saying “look at the size of that thing” on days other than monday

Hover sound playing during cinematics

Fixed issues of lines not belonging to correct voice actor

Sound issue if you killed Hardrock with fire

Cat pounce attack infinitely looping

