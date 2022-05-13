 Skip to content

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 13 May 2022

Update 05-13-2022

Build 8591928

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Jenny “XJ-9” Wakeman joins the battle as a DLC character!
  • Fixed a Toph bug that didn’t showed the Charged VFX
  • Fixed a Powdered Toast Man bug that showed the charged croutons VFX in the results screen
  • Added reset position feature in Training.
  • Arcade timer is now cumulative instead of resetting every match.
  • Gallery images now can be cycled while viewing.

Balance

  • Universal

    • General

      • Introduced a momentum-clamping property after launches that send considerable horizontal distance to prevent immediately reversing momentum with a special-reverse or airdash
      • All characters can now special-reverse their mid specials
      • Outer-limb hurtboxes are no longer grabbable

  • Stages

    • Sewers Slam

      • Camera & blastzone bounds tweaked to values used by legal stages

  • Aang

    • Down Light

      • Launch angle changed (45° → 300°)
      • Grounded knockback gain increased (75 → 95)
      • Grounded base stun increased (30 → 31)
      • Grounded stun gain increased (0 → 7)
      • Aerial knockback gain increased (37.5 → 65)
      • Aerial base stun decreased (30 → 24)
      • Aerial stun gain increased (0 → 6)

  • Toph

    • General

      • Increased run speed (21.4 → 23)
      • Increased floor acceleration (120 → 145)
      • Increased floor deceleration (200 → 240)

    • Mid Special

      • Reduced stage 2 charge time (35 frames → 30 frames)
      • Reduced stage 3 charge time (70 frames → 60 frames)
      • Increased stage 3 knockback gain (120 → 265)
      • Reduced stage 1 boulder speed to match stage 2 speed

    • Light Up

      • Startup reduced by 1 frame (6f → 5f)
      • Now actionable on frame 21

    • Light Down

      • Startup reduced by 2 frames (6f → 4f)
      • End lag reduced by 4 frames (35f → 31f)

    • Light Run

      • Startup reduced by 1 frame (6f → 5f)

    • Up Air Strong

      • Knockback gain increased (110 → 120)

    • Mid Air Strong

      • Increased damage (14 → 19)

    • Down special (grounded)

      • Landing on an opponent & dealing damage will make the move jump cancelable if still airborne, even if all midair jumps are exhausted
      • Increased down special's base knockback (100 → 140)
      • Added hip hitbox
      • Increased hitlag (8 → 18)
      • Ensured consistent 290° launch angle

  • April O’Neil

    • Down Strong

      • Damage reduced (15%/15%/15% → 9%/10%/12%)
      • Blockstun reduced (20/20/20 → 20/15/14)

    • Mid Air Strong

      • Startup increased by 4 frames

    • Up Air Strong

      • Reduced base knockback (180 → 100)
      • Increased knockback scaling (190 → 220)

    • Down Air Strong

      • Damage reduced (15%/15%/15% → 9%/10%/12%)
      • Blockstun reduced (20/20/20 → 20/15/14)
      • Startup increased by 3 frames

    • Mid Special

      • Capped damaged to 30%
      • Removed super armor
      • Startup decreased by 3 frames

  • Helga

    • Down Tilt

      • Fixed animation facing wrong direction sometimes

    • Mid Special

      • Can now cancel charge by pressing block
      • Can now charge indefinitely

  • Nigel

    • Down Special

      • Base knockback decreased (220 → 200)
      • Knockback growth decreased (240 → 300)

    • Up Aerial

      • Hitbox ends 1 frame earlier
      • Total length increased 5 frames (20f → 25f)
      • Body hitbox repositioned to neck & decreased in size (1.2 → 0.9)

  • Shredder

    • Mid Aerial

      • Hitbox size decreased (3 → 2.7)
      • Hitbox repositioned to not be offset & match visuals
      • Final hit blockstun decreased (10 → 7)

  • Zim

    • Mid Special

      • Projectile level decreased (2 → 1)

  • Powdered Toast Man

    • Down Special

      • Hitbox size increased (1.1 → 1.35)

  • Patrick

    • Down Special

      • Command input damage increased (47 → 69)
      • Command input hitlag/hitlagself increased (12 → 24)

Changed files in this update

Nickelodeon Super Brawl Content Depot 1414851
  • Loading history…
