Update 05-13-2022

General
- Jenny “XJ-9” Wakeman joins the battle as a DLC character!
- Fixed a Toph bug that didn’t showed the Charged VFX
- Fixed a Powdered Toast Man bug that showed the charged croutons VFX in the results screen
- Added reset position feature in Training.
- Arcade timer is now cumulative instead of resetting every match.
- Gallery images now can be cycled while viewing.
Balance
Universal
General
- Introduced a momentum-clamping property after launches that send considerable horizontal distance to prevent immediately reversing momentum with a special-reverse or airdash
- All characters can now special-reverse their mid specials
- Outer-limb hurtboxes are no longer grabbable
Stages
Sewers Slam
- Camera & blastzone bounds tweaked to values used by legal stages
Aang
Down Light
- Launch angle changed (45° → 300°)
- Grounded knockback gain increased (75 → 95)
- Grounded base stun increased (30 → 31)
- Grounded stun gain increased (0 → 7)
- Aerial knockback gain increased (37.5 → 65)
- Aerial base stun decreased (30 → 24)
- Aerial stun gain increased (0 → 6)
Toph
-
General
- Increased run speed (21.4 → 23)
- Increased floor acceleration (120 → 145)
- Increased floor deceleration (200 → 240)
Mid Special
- Reduced stage 2 charge time (35 frames → 30 frames)
- Reduced stage 3 charge time (70 frames → 60 frames)
- Increased stage 3 knockback gain (120 → 265)
- Reduced stage 1 boulder speed to match stage 2 speed
Light Up
- Startup reduced by 1 frame (6f → 5f)
- Now actionable on frame 21
-
Light Down
- Startup reduced by 2 frames (6f → 4f)
- End lag reduced by 4 frames (35f → 31f)
-
Light Run
- Startup reduced by 1 frame (6f → 5f)
-
Up Air Strong
- Knockback gain increased (110 → 120)
Mid Air Strong
- Increased damage (14 → 19)
Down special (grounded)
- Landing on an opponent & dealing damage will make the move jump cancelable if still airborne, even if all midair jumps are exhausted
- Increased down special's base knockback (100 → 140)
- Added hip hitbox
- Increased hitlag (8 → 18)
- Ensured consistent 290° launch angle
April O’Neil
-
Down Strong
- Damage reduced (15%/15%/15% → 9%/10%/12%)
- Blockstun reduced (20/20/20 → 20/15/14)
Mid Air Strong
- Startup increased by 4 frames
-
Up Air Strong
- Reduced base knockback (180 → 100)
- Increased knockback scaling (190 → 220)
-
Down Air Strong
- Damage reduced (15%/15%/15% → 9%/10%/12%)
- Blockstun reduced (20/20/20 → 20/15/14)
- Startup increased by 3 frames
Mid Special
- Capped damaged to 30%
- Removed super armor
- Startup decreased by 3 frames
-
Helga
-
Down Tilt
- Fixed animation facing wrong direction sometimes
-
Mid Special
- Can now cancel charge by pressing block
- Can now charge indefinitely
-
Nigel
-
Down Special
- Base knockback decreased (220 → 200)
- Knockback growth decreased (240 → 300)
-
Up Aerial
- Hitbox ends 1 frame earlier
- Total length increased 5 frames (20f → 25f)
- Body hitbox repositioned to neck & decreased in size (1.2 → 0.9)
-
Shredder
-
Mid Aerial
- Hitbox size decreased (3 → 2.7)
- Hitbox repositioned to not be offset & match visuals
- Final hit blockstun decreased (10 → 7)
-
Zim
-
Mid Special
- Projectile level decreased (2 → 1)
-
Powdered Toast Man
-
Down Special
- Hitbox size increased (1.1 → 1.35)
-
Patrick
-
Down Special
- Command input damage increased (47 → 69)
- Command input hitlag/hitlagself increased (12 → 24)
