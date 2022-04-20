The Tribulation Entanglement - First Major Update

There have been various updates to the overall game, such as updates to the keyboard controls, difficulty changes, and bug fixes.

The major updates are as follows:

Keyboard inputs have been changed to a more standard setup:

The arrow keys are for movement and menu selections, Z is for jump, X is for attack, and C is sub attack. Enter is now the keyboard's "start / pause button." This should help resolve initial user confusion.

Next, the difficulty. I removed the "kill dragon to activate hard mode" thing. It seems many players have accidentally thrown themselves into hard mode and it negatively impacted their experience. I hope this change makes the exploration and difficulty more balanced and fun. Hard mode essentially deletes the health upgrades found throughout the world and removing these increased the difficulty, as well as reduced the fun of exploration. Hopefully this change is more satisfying and rewarding...

Finally, a major bug knocking the player out of bounds during iframes has been fixed. I haven't heard many reports of this, but I'm glad the bug has been fixed.

Lastly, these updates might affect save data. So it might require a start from scratch, but that can't be helped...

Thank you so much for your support and I hope you enjoy these changes!