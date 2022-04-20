Update 1.10.4.18

Hello Wild Friends

Hello everyone we made fixes to the Hare, we adjusted her stages, status and the animations that had bugged, we made adjustments to both her and the hippo's cameras that in third person were too far away and added birth to both.

Animals

Hare

-Adjusted Hare bug not eating and drinking.

-Added Birth.

-Adjusted Life and Damage.

-Fixed Jump, sit, lay and sleep.

-Adjusted hunt event eggs drop that did not appear because of last update.

-Added Baby, Juv, SubAdult and Adult stages.

-Adjusted Hare Weight

-Adjusted the lives of each stage of the Hare

-Adjusted the Camera of the baby and Juv of the hare in Third Person

Hippopotamus

-Adjusted Hippopotamus birth now babies are being born

-Adjusted baby size which was too small Male and Female

-Adjusted Hippo's Juv and baby's Camera in Third Person

Elephant

-Adjusted Elephant Threats which in his Blueprint was duplicating the threat animation and removing it

Game

We are going to create forms for the new status of the animals and with that we want you to be able to participate in the configuration of each animal, so we will be analyzing and testing them.

Thank you all!

High Brazil Studio.