Pets DLC launch date reveal! Join our developer stream tomorrow!

Hey Flippurrrrrs! 🐶🏠

As we're getting closer and closer to the release of House Flipper – Pets DLC, we thought that it's high time to update you on what we've been working on recently. In other words – join our stream, where we'll be talking about our brand-new DLC, and we'll finally give you an exact release date 🗓️!

The stream starts at 6pm CET/12pm EST (April 21), and you'll be able to watch us in action on our [Twitch](twitch.tv/frozen_district) and [Youtube](youtube.com/houseflippergame) channels!

You can expect a Q&A session to answer your questions, so if you have any, here comes the right time!

Also, here's a sneak peek of what you can expect from the stream:



Ah yes! The ceilings are finally getting what they deserve! Notice how you can change the area of effect with your scroll wheel! ːsteamhappyː

Check out the Steam page if you want to learn more about House Flipper – Pets DLC:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1569190/House_Flipper__Pets_DLC/

We're counting on you, folks! ːDogefaceː

Happy Flipping!