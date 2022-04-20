BETA PATCH - 1.0.4b

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

CHANGELOG

Monthly Mode

Added Monthly Mode - the configuration for April 2022 is an "Extended Quick Mode" - like Quick Mode, but with a tile limit of 150, and the same seed and thus the same tiles and same chances for everyone!

Other

🌻 Fixed save button and delete button in Your Games screen

Water train stations now also spawn if Champion 1 hasn't been completed yet

Updated pin icon for ingame challenge display

🌻 Updated translations for German, Hungarian, Italian, Latinamerican Spanish, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian

💙💛 Stay Safe!