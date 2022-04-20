Featured Scenarios April 2022 - Series, Coalition Interventions and Zombies

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The creative, fascinating and challenging scenarios keep rolling in! Let's take a look:

Capital State - T-2 by Hatsune Kamiri

"Virina - The world conquered by the ruthless. We are currently entering our fourth year of this war and the invaders are still standing strong. The Empire has decided to put their foot down and go all-out while they have the chance. Our enemies are pushing all they have onto victory on this planet. All other wars have moved to a stand-still on either side. It's all down to this."



A story rich series worth checking out! Play the rest of the Captial State Insurgency Series.

The Missing Heaven by MisterCinnabar

"Yharon Rivers has always been considered to be 'easy to stabilize', according to many world leaders. However, a massive threat looms beyond their ignorance: The Missing Heaven."

An inventive collection of new initiatives and another interesting series! See also The Missing Heaven 2 and The Missing Heaven 3.

Coalition Intervention by Chiko

"Years of war have ravaged this region. By the time the invasion is over, there's barely any resources left for a national army, left alone anyone willing to work with the remnants of the government."

Take control of the situation as a super charged Coalition operation!

Road Commander by transportowiec96

_"The Road Commander is very good at constructing infrastructure at almost no cost, but this causes him to inflate things a bit too much...

Can you handle the inflation?"_

Want a nice change of pace from the military focus? Try roads instead.

Zombie AP: The "Cure" by johnqu41

"December, 2100. After a mysterious virus have striked Hope city. John and his team "Hopeful Dawns" are nearly done with rebuilding the city and regenerating human civilization; however, another horde of zombies are about to strike the city."

Play as a Zombie trying to save the world!

Thanks to all the creators! Got a favourite scenario we missed? Leave it in the comments!

The Ndemic Creations Team

