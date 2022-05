Share · View all patches · Build 8591409 · Last edited 10 May 2022 – 15:19:23 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your patronage since it was released on Steam on May 11, 2021.

To commemorate the 1st anniversary, we released a new free game and updated this work.

The main contents are as follows.

-Corresponds to the achievements of Steam.

-Implemented character voice.

-Replaced some images of playing cards.

-Fixed the ranking display of the players who arrived at the same time.

Thank you for your continued support.