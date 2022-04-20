Bunhouse's Earth Appreciation Sale - 20% off, 20% to charity

We all know it, earth is awesome! We've got bunnies, we've got cool plants, awesome lakes... what more is there to love?? Because earth is so awesome we should celebrate it and encourage people to take care of it like the stewards they are.

Charity, Baby!

For the length of the Earth Appreciation Sale (4-20 through 4-26), not only will Bunhouse be 20% off, but I will also donate 20% of profits to Earth Day Network which does a fantastic job of education, funding earth conservation projects, and spreading the word about our awesome earth!

So, I sincerely hope you'll consider spreading the word about Bunhouse to help generate some money for charity in addition to enjoying a relaxing bunny-filled game about taking care of plants that also call earth their home :)

Broadcast from the Developer

Through a chunk of the sale, I will also be broadcasting Bunhouse on Steam to generate some more hype and hopefully get more sales for Earth Day Network. I don't have a rigid schedule but sometimes I'll be live, and sometimes I'll be playing an old video broadcast for those who happened to miss the original live version.

As if things couldn't get more awesome, Bunhouse version 1.3.0 with lots of cool new additions will also be dropping within the next couple of days, so keep your eyes peeled!

Thanks so much for the awesome community and support around Bunhouse and I hope you have a good Earth day!