Kainga Update 0.5 - Inventions!

The "Inventions" update brings with it the most ambitious map yet, flying creatures explosive technologies and an expanded roster of vehicles for land, sea and air!

This new update brings quite a bit to the table expanding on what's already in Kainga with some really exciting additions:

The Towers Map

The most vertical map by far, with tall, narrow mountains of multiple elevations connected by ramps and arches. Lack of space and a surprising amount of interconnectivity can lead to some truly unusual games!

The Towers is a dream come true for me personally in gaming as I've always wanted to build in these extreme landscapes!

New Flying Creatures: The Firebird

Floating effortlessly around the maps with its 17 wings, it can also propel itself high into the sky with a rocket between its 5 feet!

Technology Expansion

In addition to more technologies, house types and vehicles (balloons, land-barges, and houseboats!) A new mechanic has been added that greatly expands the roster of technologies through the new synergy system which transforms known techs into something unique when a specific pair is acquired!

Charnushka and New Festivals

Strong and noble, this Thinker proves his worth by carrying a mighty relic from a long lost time on his back which boosts the production of nearby buildings!

Quality of Life Improvements

As always, I continue to tweak the balance of technologies, improve UI elements and feedback and adding basic QOL features like a randomize color button, tighter hitboxes for large house placements and also added cheat codes!

If you find issues or have suggestions, please feel free to reach out on Discord or Twitter!

Want to Watch the Dev Play?

I played 6 games of Kainga to show off some of the new features, maps and technologies and talk a little about my thoughts behind the scenes which you're more than welcome to watch here!



There's also a longer version, if you're interested, but it's the same set of games.

I plan to do more livestreams in the future, so I can explain my thoughts behind some design choices while playing Kainga. Also, if you're interested, perhaps a development livestream as well!

Please remember to write a review if you're enjoying Kainga as it really does help!

Until next time,

-Kainga Dev