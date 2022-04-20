Game News! - First Full Conversion Mod

Hello there everyone! We are happy to announce that just in time for the 10 Year Anniversary of our first game, Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars, a new Full Conversion Mod for Battle Cry of Freedom has been announced.



Called "Age of Napoleon" the Mod, made by our Community Members Aztir, Valk and DaMonkey is set in the year 1810, during the height of Napoleon's reign, and will feature two fully modeled Factions: France and Great Britain.

The Mod uses assets from the popular L'Aigle modification made by Docm30 (Jackson) for Mount & Blade: Warband.

While we are eager to show you more footage and reveal more information, the "Age of Napoleon" Mod Team has requested to keep most of the details a secret for now...

All we can say is that the Mod will release on May 15th, 2022. So stay tuned!

Napoleonic Themed Linebattle Event - May 15th 9:00PM CET

To celebrate the Mods release, we will be hosting a Special Napoleonic Themed Linebattle Event.

The Event will take place on the 15th May at 9:00 PM CET (3:00 PM EST).

The Rules and more information about the event will be published at a later Date.

Any Regiment is welcome to attend! Pre-Event Signups can be done here: CLICK ME

Battle Cry of Freedom Patch Details

We are currently working on implementing a number of larger features and are finalizing the big Optimization Patch (More on that at a later date), so the changelog is not very long and mostly features smaller bug fixes and quality of life changes.

Full Changelog for this Patch

New Features:

Added setting for maximum number of ragdolls.

Added Bot revive zones. A human player must be in it to be activated. Bots will spawn at the nearest spawn point and run to the formation.

Added server settings to toggle allowed companies.ini.

Added server setting for the max % of bots that can be revived at a bot revive zone.

Added Corps Badges to a number of hats of the US Generic Infantry.

Added selectable Slouch Hats to the US Generic Infantry.

CS Generic Infantry now has access to the Springfield 1842 Smoothbore Musket.

Added 4 new Community Banners to the game.

Changes and fixes:

Significantly Improved performance of the player mesh merger.

Reduced default Sound volume of VOIP a bit.

Reduced possible Player Position desync between client and server.

Made sure that the default DOF and FOV level are set correctly when first launching the game.

Added security against cheats that would allow you to sprint indefinitely.

Fixed a bug causing bots to teleport all over the map when vaulting stone fences.

Fixed issue where if you died, your bots wouldn’t spawn in Commander Conquest.

Fixed that the live counter would not reset when Server settings were changed manually.

Fixed Server Browser not having a filter for Commander Conquest.

Fixed a bug with non commanded bots when they were being spawned for both teams.

Hopefully fixed that bots would sometimes not cause damage to each other.

Fixed a packet issue with dropped guns, rendering Blaster Rifle ammo unusable.

Fixed that when moving while surrendering, the legs wouldn’t move.

Renamed CS and US Generic Flag Bearers to “Color Bearer”.

Maybe fixed that Train Cart Doors would open the wrong way.

Increased Render Distance of all Boats, so that they actually get rendered from more than 40 meters away.

Fixed that some stone fences could not be vaulted over.

Resized Brown Bess Musket, previously was too large.

Fixed that the “No Flag Variants”, of Capture and Spawn Areas still had Flagpoles.

Earthworks are now less affected by Explosions.

Are you interested in attending huge organized Linebattles with hundreds of players? Then join our Discord and enlist with one of the Regiments (Clans) hosting organized events!

[url=https://discord.gg/battlecryoffreedom]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38206562/e7ceace0012637d31366af5058b28676b1ddc00e.png)

[/url]

Thank you!

/Flying Squirrel Entertainment