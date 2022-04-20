 Skip to content

Desire Den update for 20 April 2022

Desire Den PC 1.31

Build 8590433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Added a pause menu with graphics options

Added a few songs to the jukebox and removed one that was not supposed to be there

Added the exterior (To be used later)

Holographic dancer now has multiple dances and moves freely around the floor_

Changed files in this update

Desire Den PC Depot 1010451
  • Loading history…
