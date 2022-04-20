Patch finished!

Hello dear blacksmiths,

after another month of hard work I'm happy to present you another patch that brings a lot of changes, mainly around overseer, employee traits, quality of life, special events and so on.

I want to thank players and publisher's QA team for helping me test the Beta and find a lot of bugs.

Full list of changes is here:

Changes:

NEW Overseer menu - Manuscripts - overseer will now control design / utility / material setup of every recipe based on their sold quantity

NEW Overseer menu - Quests - overseer will now automatically control what quest is currently player on and then set required quantities to craft

NEW Special Event - Tavern can now pop up after player unlocks tavern feature offering some actions

NEW Exploration of the map can be now automatic through Overseer menu

NEW Special event added for World map exploration with various outcomes

all manuscripts will now have predefined basic settings for design/utility/materials

Staff menu/Working hours menu will now always call a default Pause to save performance

added log notification for working accident messages and removed their 'pause' function

increased character skill point cap to 15 (up from 10) for new obtained characters (requires new game)

'Skip tutorial messages' option added for the 'New Game' feature which will make all Lucy messages to not pop-up

building tutorial tracker will now have also info about assigning overseer if player chooses casual game mode

monday paychecks will no longer pause the game

Runes will now be accounted for items that takes +1 slot in inventory space

Complexity chance was reduced from all manuscripts based on their setup

Fighting Terror quest will now discover Haunted Crypt automatically and spawn it on the World Map if it wasn't dicovered yet

floors and walls have roughness and normal maps removed to slightly reduce the performance requirement

player can now 'repeat' an exploration mission after heroes finish exploration and the status message pops up

Casual game mode has now some added tutorial in the beginning

starting scene light has been changed to help player understand shadow from the invisible 'roof'

debug log will be popped at the start of the game

starting prologue screen with world map is smoothen out

aligned the mines menu and the scrollbar to fit withing the notification windows

removed the moving notification to Wanborne, all objects should be already moved automatically

smoothed out the movement to world map from the city

employee accidents are now displayed temporarily and no longer obstruct the whole screen and are noted in the debug log

Overseer automatic quests will now prioritize timed quests first

Bug fixes:

working hour button will now show correct working hours number and redirects player to the menu upon mouse click

Treasury HUD will now pop always on Monday listing all expenses properly and reseting the weekly chest in Tavern

after losing a battle, group icon will properly disappear and exploration will be possible when heroes are ready

Lesser scroll of glory will be now properly crafted

fixed a bug with Blacksmith 1 menu tab displays

fixed a bug where Shopping Fever quest enabled made World map accessible

item not sold due to market being closed will now properly set back for sale after the market re-opens

fixed a bug where screen resolution change buttons were not working

accepting/declining quest will now put player back into pause (if his game was paused before that)

fixed missing pop-up for cracks in different languages and some FR language errors

player will start from 7am now, so character won't disappear and then reappear

fixed a bug where player could place Overseer sooner than Blacksmith, thus breaking the tutorial

fixed a bug where Drezhul hero could summon more than 2 skeletons in one fight

Holy staff will be properly counted as 2 handed weapon, removing shield upon equip

alchemist bookcase and reagents storage can now be placed on whole Wanborne workshop area

ingots are now removed from the Manuscripts menu as they don't fall under the rules as other items

mine displays withing the Mines Menu (E) are now properly aligned

guard in Wanborne won't be stuck forever under the bridge during his partrols

clicking on 'Skills' in Heroes menu will toggle the Skills menu on or off for heroes

bottom menu will now be properly updated with language changes when going to main menu

aligned the Auto production and Inventory space texts when player reached higher quantities of items

equipment menus will have more space for scrollbar in case of more items

game will no longer crash when trying to exit to main menu on 3x speed

FPS counter is now properly displayed above the reputation bar

Runes will now be counted in inventory slot during crafting process

aligned fame count in-game with the one represented in the save file display

fixed a bug where player could leave world map while dungeon menu was still on and spamming hotkeys would break the battle camera when entering battle

fixed Manuscript Complexity calculation for most items as it was way too high

With these changes there may be some performance issues, especially late game with many items in the inventory. I'll think about implementing a hard cap for items.

Also, potions distribution for Overseer is not yet finished. It is because many things will have to be done consequtively as other changes will be implemented.

So with these changes, I'm now going to focus fully on the roadmap! So next patch will bring Dynasties and Wholesale. These 2 changes have to come hand in hand as they benefit from each other. I'll put some update as I'll have more info in the upcoming weeks!

Stay tuned and thanks for your support! <3

VM Machal