Patch finished!

Hello dear blacksmiths,
after another month of hard work I'm happy to present you another patch that brings a lot of changes, mainly around overseer, employee traits, quality of life, special events and so on.
I want to thank players and publisher's QA team for helping me test the Beta and find a lot of bugs.
Full list of changes is here:
Changes:
- NEW Overseer menu - Manuscripts - overseer will now control design / utility / material setup of every recipe based on their sold quantity
- NEW Overseer menu - Quests - overseer will now automatically control what quest is currently player on and then set required quantities to craft
- NEW Special Event - Tavern can now pop up after player unlocks tavern feature offering some actions
- NEW Exploration of the map can be now automatic through Overseer menu
- NEW Special event added for World map exploration with various outcomes
- all manuscripts will now have predefined basic settings for design/utility/materials
- Staff menu/Working hours menu will now always call a default Pause to save performance
- added log notification for working accident messages and removed their 'pause' function
- increased character skill point cap to 15 (up from 10) for new obtained characters (requires new game)
- 'Skip tutorial messages' option added for the 'New Game' feature which will make all Lucy messages to not pop-up
- building tutorial tracker will now have also info about assigning overseer if player chooses casual game mode
- monday paychecks will no longer pause the game
- Runes will now be accounted for items that takes +1 slot in inventory space
- Complexity chance was reduced from all manuscripts based on their setup
- Fighting Terror quest will now discover Haunted Crypt automatically and spawn it on the World Map if it wasn't dicovered yet
- floors and walls have roughness and normal maps removed to slightly reduce the performance requirement
- player can now 'repeat' an exploration mission after heroes finish exploration and the status message pops up
- Casual game mode has now some added tutorial in the beginning
- starting scene light has been changed to help player understand shadow from the invisible 'roof'
- debug log will be popped at the start of the game
- starting prologue screen with world map is smoothen out
- aligned the mines menu and the scrollbar to fit withing the notification windows
- removed the moving notification to Wanborne, all objects should be already moved automatically
- smoothed out the movement to world map from the city
- employee accidents are now displayed temporarily and no longer obstruct the whole screen and are noted in the debug log
- Overseer automatic quests will now prioritize timed quests first
Bug fixes:
- working hour button will now show correct working hours number and redirects player to the menu upon mouse click
- Treasury HUD will now pop always on Monday listing all expenses properly and reseting the weekly chest in Tavern
- after losing a battle, group icon will properly disappear and exploration will be possible when heroes are ready
- Lesser scroll of glory will be now properly crafted
- fixed a bug with Blacksmith 1 menu tab displays
- fixed a bug where Shopping Fever quest enabled made World map accessible
- item not sold due to market being closed will now properly set back for sale after the market re-opens
- fixed a bug where screen resolution change buttons were not working
- accepting/declining quest will now put player back into pause (if his game was paused before that)
- fixed missing pop-up for cracks in different languages and some FR language errors
- player will start from 7am now, so character won't disappear and then reappear
- fixed a bug where player could place Overseer sooner than Blacksmith, thus breaking the tutorial
- fixed a bug where Drezhul hero could summon more than 2 skeletons in one fight
- Holy staff will be properly counted as 2 handed weapon, removing shield upon equip
- alchemist bookcase and reagents storage can now be placed on whole Wanborne workshop area
- ingots are now removed from the Manuscripts menu as they don't fall under the rules as other items
- mine displays withing the Mines Menu (E) are now properly aligned
- guard in Wanborne won't be stuck forever under the bridge during his partrols
- clicking on 'Skills' in Heroes menu will toggle the Skills menu on or off for heroes
- bottom menu will now be properly updated with language changes when going to main menu
- aligned the Auto production and Inventory space texts when player reached higher quantities of items
- equipment menus will have more space for scrollbar in case of more items
- game will no longer crash when trying to exit to main menu on 3x speed
- FPS counter is now properly displayed above the reputation bar
- Runes will now be counted in inventory slot during crafting process
- aligned fame count in-game with the one represented in the save file display
- fixed a bug where player could leave world map while dungeon menu was still on and spamming hotkeys would break the battle camera when entering battle
- fixed Manuscript Complexity calculation for most items as it was way too high
With these changes there may be some performance issues, especially late game with many items in the inventory. I'll think about implementing a hard cap for items.
Also, potions distribution for Overseer is not yet finished. It is because many things will have to be done consequtively as other changes will be implemented.
So with these changes, I'm now going to focus fully on the roadmap! So next patch will bring Dynasties and Wholesale. These 2 changes have to come hand in hand as they benefit from each other. I'll put some update as I'll have more info in the upcoming weeks!
Stay tuned and thanks for your support! <3
VM Machal
