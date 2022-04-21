What's new for 5.13.1 update

🔍 Meet the NEW hidden object scene "Trailer on the south coast of Australia".

Search for hidden objects in the beautifully drawn location, exchange new collections and embark on the new story adventure to learn australian traditions.

🔍 Get gifts from Spring Advent calendar!

Every day from May 1 to May 24, complete a special task for the day described in the calendar, and get gifts.

🔍 Assess enhanced visuals

We strive for constant improvement, so never hesitate to share your feedback. Thank you playing Time Gap!