Surprise, surprise: Deadly Premonition 2 is NOW available on Steam!

Surprise, suprise, folks!

Have you ever heard the saying "there's life in the old dog yet"? Let's let the cat out of the bag then: As of NOW Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, the latest entry in the cult series, is available on Steam:



Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is both a sequel and a prequel to Deadly Premonition, following Agent Davis and Agent Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Set in present-day Boston, the game’s unique storytelling will see you travel back in time to the town of Le Carré via the memories of a former FBI agent. These flashbacks will allow you to step into the shoes of Special Agent York to unravel an intriguing and disturbing mystery.

The PC version brings with it a number of technical improvements: Players can explore Boston and Le Carré in higher resolution, undertake their investigations with more fluidity thanks to reduced loading times and enjoy the improved performance overall.

Cheers and see you all in Le Carré!

Yours Toybox Inc. & Rising Star Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1271100/Deadly_Premonition_2_A_Blessing_in_Disguise/